James DuBose Recently Featured in Ideamensch - A Recognized Platform for Entrepreneurs
Entertainment industry executive James DuBose presented an overview of his television career to the Ideamensch team during an exclusive interview.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In keeping with their mission to help entrepreneurs bring ideas to life, Ideamensch, has published a conversation with prominent television producer James DuBose. In this dialogue, DuBose, who is responsible for some off the most popular reality shows on television, outlines his path to industry success.
From his first job as a program assistant, DuBose quickly worked his way up the proverbial ladder, eventually achieving his dream of being able to act as the head his own production company. This step came in 2006, when James launched DuBose Entertainment and produced several profitable reality line-ups.
James DuBose is now the Head of Programming and the Executive Producer for a brand-new streaming channel, Fox Soul. Backed with confidence by the Fox Corporation, Fox Soul celebrates black culture with an aim to entertain, educate, and ultimately, inspire. This is the perfect position for DuBose, as his discussion with Ideamensch outlines the entrepreneur’s drive to connect the global community in what are increasingly isolated times.
The write-up also contains a good deal of personal “learnings,” which is an exciting facet of Ideamensch’s interview platform, which consists of real-world business advice from recognized success stories. In this way, the interview is both a valuable and motivating read.
Access the full Interview here.
About James DuBose James DuBose, founder and CEO of DuBose Entertainment in Los Angeles, California, has spent over twenty years in the television production industry. His creativity, determination, and ability to understand entertainment and worthwhile programming have served him well throughout his career and allowed him to act in executive positions at Dish Nation, the Fox Broadcasting Company and Lionsgate Films. Dubose is always exploring new concepts and ways to expand the DuBose Entertainment brand.
