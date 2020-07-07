Governor Abbott, HHS Launch COVID-19 Surge Testing Site In Edinburg

July 7, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide free COVID-19 testing in Edinburg, Texas as part of the federal government's surge testing efforts in hot spots throughout the country. This new site will offer 5,000 tests per day and will be operational Wednesday, July 8th through Tuesday, July 14th from 8 AM to 6 PM. This surge testing site is made possible through a collaboration with the State of Texas, HHS, Hidalgo County, and the City of Edinburg.

"The State of Texas continues to collaborate with HHS to expand testing in this region and throughout the Lone Star State," said Governor Abbott. "This new surge testing site will help us identify and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the Rio Grande Valley and keep Texans safe. We remain committed to working with our local and federal partners to develop more ways to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and protect public health."

"As the Rio Grande Valley continues to shoulder the brunt of the alarmingly expanding coronavirus outbreak, we are all thankful that our state and federal agencies are acting on our outcry for help by providing surge response in free COVID-19 testing that is necessary to protect the families and residents we represent," said Senator Eddie Lucio.

“I am pleased Governor Abbott is responding quickly to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the Rio Grande Valley and is sending critical testing to our community. Our local officials and hospital staff have been working tirelessly to address the increase in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations. We can only stop the spread of this disease by identifying who is infected and keeping them from infecting others. This action by the Governor to provide additional testing is the kind of cooperation and response we need to help reverse the outbreak we are experiencing," said Senator Juan Hinojosa.

The location of the surge testing site is below:

Bert Ogden Arena

4900 South I-69C

Edinburg, TX 78542

Texans are encouraged to pre-register for testing by visiting www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com/.