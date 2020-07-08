Chimney destroyed by windstorm is blown into neighbor's car.

A chimney is blown off a roof and lands in the neighbor's car during a powerful windstorm affecting Plano, Texas.

HOUSTON, TX, USA, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Windstorm Rips Through Plano

June 9th, 2019 was a rough day in North Dallas. The region experienced powerful windstorms that toppled a crane, caused extensive damage to crops, and killed a young woman in Dallas. The massive amounts of ping pong ball-sized hail caused considerable roof damage to numerous properties and left thousands without power. Our client, a longtime resident of Plano, Texas was one of the many homeowners impacted by the storm.

Up, Up, And Away...

Weather reports show average wind speeds during the daylight hours at a whopping 70 miles per hour. Plano saw many of its power poles and large trees knocked down by the winds. Large tree limbs with a circumference of 6 inches are larger broke under the tremendous winds, creating considerable damage on their way down. At our client’s property, the windstorm built up enough pressure to tear the chimney off the roof, ultimately smashing down onto the cab of our client’s neighbors’ truck. Some minor water damage did occur due to the hole in the roof where the chimney used to be. The bulk of the damage happened to the outside of the home.

Experience Make Satisfied Clients

Our client was compelled to hire us to represent them and mitigate the property damages that happened to the roof and interior of the home. We were able to hold the insurance company accountable for their role in processing our client’s claim and made them honor their contract with the insured. With a new chimney shroud and no water leaks through the roof, our satisfied client is now enjoying the closure and payout that comes from hiring one of our experienced insurance claims attorneys.

Houston Property Insurance Lawyers

We can help with your homeowner’s insurance claim denial. Our experienced property insurance attorneys have represented more than 1,000 clients in cases against insurance companies and aggressively protect the rights of insurance policyholders. Consultations are free. Contact us today.