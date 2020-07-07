D3eSports Cup Virtual Championship Showcases Commercial Possibilities

/EIN News/ -- Houston, Texas, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- D3eSports, a division of StemGen, Inc. (OTC: SGNI), hosted Round 2 of its five-week D3eSports Cup presented by STEM.org virtual racing championship this past weekend. Esports drivers upped their game as the championship, which runs on the Forza Motorsport 7 platform, competed virtually on the historic Brands Hatch circuit in Kent, England.



As in Round 1, 16 registered drivers competed in corporate branded cars around the British circuit that hosted 12 F1 British Grand Prix races. Corporate brands entered in the inaugural D3eSports Cup series include Hasbro’s Transformers, Zotac Gaming, Vivis (a division of Neutra), Audrain Auto Museum, MERICA brands, and presenting sponsor STEM.org.

Ben Whetstone, Dawson Racing’s data engineer and frequent gamer, driver of the D3+Transformers entry, was victorious in all three 15-lap races. Competition was formidable as gamer drivers got more comfortable with the Swiss format and their fellow racers, all Invited drivers playing via their Xbox, PC or simulator on Forza Motorsport 7.

Entry list included professional race driver Nelson Mason, Don Magnusson, Scott Cowan, Zack Lewis, Brandon Wang, Alessio Rugani, Sydney Jim, Tim Trahan, Ben Chester, Antonio Melagari, Joel Steele, Jeff Curran, Cesar Garza, and John Pritzlaff.

Dawson Racing’s CEO Ian Dawson, and Closer’s Coffee host and HTC Vive Director, Carlos Figarella, hosted the D3eSports Cup via a live Twitch.com broadcast (Twitch.tv/D3eSportsCup). Races are archived at the YouTube/ D3eSports Cup channel.

“It’s terrific to see the second round of the D3eSports Cup virtual championship succeed and see drivers really going for it,” said Simon Dawson, CEO/President of D3esports. “This esports championship has provided a virtual platform to connect our partners and sponsors by featuring their company brands and showcasing a commercial avenue to align many like-minded companies working together on important values like STEM education, sustainability, green environmental practices and the like.”

The championship features three additional esports races: July 12 – Watkins Glen (N.Y.); July 19 – Sebring International Raceway (Fla.); and July 26 – Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta (Ga.). Race time is at 2:00 p.m. EDT and broadcast live on Twitch.tv/D3eSportsCup.

For more information, visit www.d3esports.com or our social media: YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.

NEXT EVENT: Sunday, July 12, 2:00 p.m. EDT. Live on Twitch.tv/D3eSportsCup.

ABOUT STEMGEN, INC.

StemGen, Inc. (https://stemgeninc.com/), a Delaware corporation based in Angleton, Texas, is a virtual to real gaming platform in the motorsports industry.

