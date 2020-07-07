AlphaPay, ACCEO Logivision to increase mobile payment technology for retailers

The new partnership will enable UnionPay, Alipay, and WeChat Pay for more than 6,500 store locations across Canada and U.S.

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaPay, a North American leader in borderless payment technology, and ACCEO Logivision, a high-speed retail point-of-sale software provider, have announced a partnership to enable integration of UnionPay, Alipay, and WeChat Pay across ACCEO’s extensive reseller network.



This new collaboration will introduce the mobile wallet processing technology — with QR Code payment — at the point-of-sale and e-commerce to North American retailers of all sizes through one streamlined platform powered by AlphaPay.

This initiative will expand service to over 6,500 store locations and more than 20,000 point-of-sale terminals in North America, and incorporate a safer and more convenient method of linking the retail industry to Chinese customers. In 2019, B.C.-based AlphaPay announced the national integration of its mobile payment technology into T&T Supermarket, Canada's largest Asian supermarket chain, enabling 27 locations to better serve the growing Asian consumer demographic with the most convenient payment method.

“Our partnership with AlphaPay will empower customer loyalty, speed, and convenience for many of our users,” said Justine Terlon Bohonis, VP of ACCEO Logivision. “AlphaPay enables our retailers to offer Chinese payments to their customers as easily as traditional credit and debit transactions.”

AlphaPay's foothold in the advanced payment industry is strengthened by collaborating with POS system solution experts, including King Corp — one of ACCEO’s resellers based in B.C. — which facilitates the inclusion-mobile payment technology to retailers, including T&T Supermarket.

“King Corp had the opportunity to work closely with AlphaPay to integrate a WeChat Pay, Alipay and UnionPay solution with a national Asian Supermarket,” said Tim Shein, President of King Corp. “The perceived demand is far greater than we had first anticipated.”

About AlphaPay

AlphaPay is Canada’s leading borderless POS & mobile payment and digital marketing service provider. As a Fintech company, AlphaPay is an authorized acquirer of Alipay, WeChat Pay and UnionPay, and is dedicated to providing a safe and convenient borderless payment platform for Chinese consumers and Canadian companies. www.alphapay.com .

About ACCEO Solutions Inc.

ACCEO Solution Inc. is a division of Harris Computer Corporation and its parent company, Constellation Software (TSX:CSU), which serves more than 125,000 customers in over 100 countries relying on its innovative public and private sector software solutions. www.acceo.com

Founded in 1994 and located in Beloeil, Quebec, ACCEO Logivision offers point-of-sale software solutions to high-speed retailers. www.logivision.com

About King Corp

King Business Services Corp. (King Corp) has been providing reputable payment solutions to businesses in Western Canada since 1969. King Corp services grocery stores, supermarkets, retail, garden centers, farm markets, liquor stores, quick service cafeterias, pubs, and restaurants with Point-Of-Sale and IT needs. www.kingcorp.ca

Contact: