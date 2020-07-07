VanillaSoft Appoints Darryl Praill as Chief Revenue Officer

/EIN News/ -- Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanillaSoft, a leading sales engagement technology company, is pleased to announce that CMO Darryl Praill will immediately assume the role of Chief Revenue Officer.

Darryl joined VanillaSoft as Chief Marketing Officer in 2017, and has successfully increased VanillaSoft’s profile in the sales technology space and among industry influencers worldwide. In addition to Darryl’s vast marketing experience, he also has an extensive background in sales and business development, making it a logical step for him to transition to the role of Chief Revenue Officer.

“We are pleased that Darryl will be taking on the role of Chief Revenue Officer,” said David Hood, CEO of VanillaSoft. “Darryl’s extensive background and experience in both sales and marketing has been evident from the moment he joined VanillaSoft. I know that he will lead the sales and marketing organization to even greater success in the coming months and years.”

“The growth that we have seen over the last couple of years in the sales technology space – and specifically in the sales engagement space – has been unprecedented,” said Darryl Praill. “I am really looking forward to moving into my role as Chief Revenue Officer, and to guiding our growth during an exciting time in the industry.”

Prior to joining VanillaSoft, Darryl held CRO, CMO, and VP Sales & Marketing roles with various organizations, including Virtual Causeway, Sitebrand, CML Emergency Services, Adexa, and Webplan. He is an accomplished and award-winning marketer, a Sales World Top 50 Keynote speaker, a 2020 top 10 SaaS Branding Expert, a Top 19 B2B Marketer to Watch in 2019, a social media influencer, and a category-leading podcaster. During his career, Darryl has raised almost $100 million in venture capital, and has acquired, merged and taken companies public.





