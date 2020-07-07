Cantor Benny Rogosnitzky Featured in Exclusive Interview
Benny Rogosnitzky spoke out about having good life habits and positively impacting othersNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent interview with Thrive Global, Cantor Benny Rogosnitzky spoke about the importance of having good lifestyle habits and positively impacting others.
With over 25 years of experience as a cantor, Benny Rogosnitzky currently serves as cantor of the Park East Synagogue in Manhattan. He has also acted as a guide and mentor for many other new cantors and is regularly involved in his local community and will several charitable organizations.
In his interview, Benny Rogosnitzky shared how keeping a routine has positively impacted both his professional and personal life. He explained how his routine benefits his work in services and teaching music as a cantor and how he makes time in his routine to connect with others and build connections.
Mr. Rogosnitzky further explained how wearable technology is a fascinating concept by saying it can give us further awareness of ourselves, whether it is our daily schedule, steps taken, or heart rate.
Cantor Benny also shared the biggest life lesson he has learned.
“What I’ve learned is that the moments of greatest tribulation and the moments of greatest hardship are very often the moments of greatest growth. Nothing in life comes simply,” said Benny Rogosnitzky.
“When I look back at my life and I look at challenges that I’ve experienced, I can now in hindsight say, wow, those were the moments that changed me for the better and that taught me the value of whatever it was, whether it was money or a relationship or work.”
About Cantor Benny Rogosnitzky
Benny Rogosnitzky has over 25 years of experience as a Cantor, currently serving as Cantor of the prestigious Park East Synagogue on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Prior to this appointment, he served for 13 years as Cantor of the Jewish Center on the Upper West Side. Cantor Benny is known for lecturing widely on Cantorial music and its application to prayer. He has served as a guide and mentor for many other Cantors and is involved with several charitable organizations. Cantor Benny Rogosnitzky is heavily involved in his local community as well as the wider Jewish community.
