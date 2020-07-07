Zoom Launches Hardware as a Service

Program Offers Hardware for Both Zoom Rooms and Zoom Phone

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced the launch of Zoom Hardware as a Service (HaaS). Zoom HaaS will make Zoom Rooms and Zoom Phone more accessible by minimizing friction around hardware procurement. Customers can choose from a variety of solutions from leading hardware manufacturers DTEN, Neat, Poly, and Yealink.



With Zoom HaaS, customers can deploy a world-class communications experience with a variety of subscription options for phone and meeting room hardware. Zoom customers can scale video conference rooms and phones with budget-friendly hardware options and simple technology upgrades at an affordable, fixed monthly price. HaaS gives enterprises the same flexibility in their hardware as they have in their Zoom software.

Zoom HaaS is one stop for communication needs:

Low upfront costs and predictable budgets: Deploy your Zoom solution with the hardware you need without the large initial investment, saving budget for other IT projects

Deploy your Zoom solution with the hardware you need without the large initial investment, saving budget for other IT projects Streamlined purchasing: Include your Zoom software and Zoom HaaS devices on a single invoice for simple end-to-end procurement

Include your Zoom software and Zoom HaaS devices on a single invoice for simple end-to-end procurement Scalability: Add hardware as your business evolves with high-quality devices that provide a turnkey experience for Zoom Phone and Zoom Rooms

Add hardware as your business evolves with high-quality devices that provide a turnkey experience for Zoom Phone and Zoom Rooms Managed support options: All Zoom HaaS solutions will be supported through Zoom. IT teams will also have the option to be able to add professional and managed services for installation and enhanced end-to-end management. Zoom will expand its implementation of ServiceNow’s Customer Service Management to provide HaaS customer support

“Amazing hardware partnerships are a key part of Zoom’s ecosystem,” says Velchamy Sankarlingam, President of Product and Engineering at Zoom. “With many people globally coping with today’s unique challenges, easy access to hardware is critical for offices, distance learning, telehealth, and more. Zoom Hardware as a Service will help users adapt to new work-from-anywhere environments by making it easier than ever before to get access to the latest and greatest hardware for Zoom Rooms and Zoom Phone. “

“Hardware as a Service is a game-changer that addresses key IT challenges of heavy upfront hardware costs, complex deployments, high-touch support, and cumbersome device lifecycle management,” says Roopam Jain, Industry Director, Unified Communications and Collaboration at Frost and Sullivan. “It enables flexible and cost-effective OPEX-based end-to-end deployments that future proof technology investments, allowing business users to leverage cutting-edge communications.”

Zoom customers have more options than ever to procure world-class video communication solutions. Whether customers are looking for turnkey solutions with Zoom HaaS or would like a full deployment of bespoke, ProAV room solutions through Zoom Resellers and AV integrators, there are more ways than ever to get solutions that meet enterprise needs.

Zoom HaaS for all manufacturers listed above is currently available in the U.S. For a list of HaaS devices and more information, visit zoom.com/hardware-as-a-service .

