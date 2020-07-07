DirectTrust Appoints New Board Directors

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DirectTrust today announced the appointment of two healthcare industry executives to its board of directors. DirectTrust is a non-profit healthcare industry alliance created to support secure, identity-verified electronic exchanges of protected health information (PHI) between provider organizations, and between providers and patients, for the purpose of improved coordination of care.



The new DirectTrust board directors are:



Vince Albanese – Co-Founder, CEO, CTO - Haven Technologies. A serial entrepreneur with decades of cutting-edge innovation, Albanese leads Haven Technologies in delivering enterprise-grade blockchain solutions to healthcare and finance entities. He is Co-Chair of the Trusted Instant Messaging Workgroup and the Innovation Priorities Workgroup. Prior to Haven Technologies, Albanese was a founder of the Oracle Process Manufacturer’s Users Group, i2 Technologies Rhythm Users Group, the Green Armada Foundation, and Discover Alliance.

Christopher Mack – Executive Director of Strategy and Business Development – Sutter Health, Northern California. Over his 20-year tenure with Sutter Health, Mack has worked in clinical and non-clinical settings, and created Sutter Health’s first interoperability workflows to support referrals. In 2016, he designed the first workflow to exchange close loop ambulatory referrals via Direct Secure Messaging. Mack is passionate about patient-centered care coordination, and the safe, efficient, and affordable exchange of patient health data.



“We are delighted to have Vince and Christopher joining our board of multi-skilled and talented directors,” said Scott Stuewe, President and CEO of DirectTrust. “Our new directors are highly-regarded leaders and innovators in healthcare information exchange, and knowledgeable across a broad range of healthcare technology issues; they will be invaluable to our board and members. We look forward to their many contributions.”



Three current directors were confirmed to serve an additional term. They are Lawrence Garber, MD (Internist, Medical Director of Informatics, Reliant Medical Group), Dan Paoletti (CEO, Ohio Health Information Partnership), and Linda Van Horn (Founder, CEO, iShare Medical). Bruce Schreiber concluded his term as board chair and now serves as an emeritus director. He is replaced by Anupam Goel, MD (Chief Health Information Officer, UnitedHealthcare Clinical Services). Linda Van Horn replaced Goel as Secretary. There are 15 DirectTrust board directors.



“We’re immensely grateful to Bruce for his service as board chair, and for sharing his valuable time, energy, talents, and creativity. We are also extremely excited about Anupam Goel’s willingness, as our new board chair, to support DirectTrust’s efforts to instill trust in interoperable exchange of health information,” Stuewe concluded.



About DirectTrust

DirectTrust™ is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance initially created by and for participants in the Direct community, including Health Information Service Providers (HISPs), Certificate Authorities (CAs), Registration Authorities (RAs), healthcare providers, consumers/patients, and Health IT vendors. DirectTrust serves as a governance forum, trust community, standards organization, and accreditation body for persons and entities engaged in exchange utilizing the Direct Standard™, supported by DirectTrust’s robust security and trust framework. The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain security and trust within the Direct Secure Messaging community. DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information. To learn more, visit www.directtrust.org.

