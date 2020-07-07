OMNIQ Receives Order for AI-Machine Vision Solution for Homeland Security and Public Safety System for Asian Country in Himalayan Mountain Region

OMNIQ’s “Visual Cortex” Neural Network-based AI algorithm enables real-time machine vision pattern identification and recognition

Security solution provides Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) and also Measures Speed

AI system developed and tested in Israel and already deployed in sensitive zones in the Middle East, the U.S. and South America

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a provider of Supply Chain and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions, today announced that it has received an order to provide its AI-based safe city systems for a country in the Himalaya Mountain Range. OMNIQ’s Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) system can capture license plates of vehicles and motorcycles traveling along selected roads and gateways. OMNIQ expects additional orders to follow.

Using unique and robust AI-based computer vision and technology, OMNIQ’s ALPR systems are effective even in the most remote of locations, for the collection and transfer of critical license plate and vehicle information to local homeland security and law enforcement authorities. The algorithms the machine-vision technology employs enable the reading of all types of license plates from a wide range of countries. This capability used in combination with OMNIQ’s SeeControl server alerts authorities and enables quick reaction and crime prevention.

Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ, stated: “With our technology’s growing reputation for providing accurate and reliable solutions for critical public safety measures, we are receiving interest from homeland security authorities across the world, including some of the most remote locations. Our superior algorithm is adaptable to support law enforcement and homeland security needs in safe city systems in the U.S. and throughout the world, with systems based on our machine vision ALPR technology currently deployed in hundreds of locations, providing valuable information to police and municipalities. OMNIQ’s hardware and software development is handled by internal R&D teams, heightening our ability to provide custom solutions and address special requests, as is the case with this deployment. We are seeing tremendous interest in our safety systems, which are operational in some of the most sensitive regions of the world and have proven to be an essential tool in crime prevention and we’re energized by the opportunities we’re seeing to make the world a safer place.”

About OMNIQ Corp.

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The technology and services provided by the Company help clients move people, assets and data safely and securely through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments.

OMNIQ’s customers include government agencies and leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. Since 2014, annual revenues have grown to more than $50 million from clients in the USA and abroad.

The Company currently addresses several billion-dollar markets, including the Global Safe City market, forecast to grow to $29 billion by 2022, and the Ticketless Safe Parking market, forecast to grow to $5.2 billion by 2023.

