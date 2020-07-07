Star2Star Wins 2020 Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award

/EIN News/ -- SARASOTA, Fla., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star, a global leader in cloud-native collaboration for the enterprise, announced today that TMC , a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in person and online, has named Star2Star as a 2020 Cloud Computing Product of the Year Awards winner, presented by Cloud Computing magazine. This is the third consecutive year Star2Star has received this award.



The Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award honors vendors with the most innovative, useful, and beneficial cloud products and services that have been available to deploy within the past year. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.

Star2Star’s cloud-native platform offers businesses end-to-end communications and collaboration solutions. Their comprehensive portfolio includes pure and on-premises cloud deployments, exceptional business VoIP, cutting-edge video meetings technology, team collaboration tools, and more solutions designed for the modern enterprise. Star2Star recently launched the industry’s most comprehensive and cost-effective solution sets for remote work and range of business needs. Their bundles include Business Continuity, Professional, Collaboration, Customer Service, and Contact Center solution sets.

“We are thrilled to be recognized with this prestigious award,” said Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Star2Star. “We have been working diligently to provide the best services and solutions to meet the needs of businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic that can also prepare them for the future. I am incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication my team has demonstrated to make this possible.”

“Congratulations to the winners of the 2020 Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “These innovative products and services are leaders within the cloud computing space and deserve this recognition. As the Cloud market evolves and enables more and more powerful computing options, we look forward to seeing their future successes.”

About Star2Star

In an increasingly complex world, businesses need to simplify the way they communicate, collaborate, and seamlessly integrate third-party applications into their operations and processes. Star2Star meets that need with its patented cloud-native collaboration platform designed for the modern enterprise that extends the company's record of success in maintaining a 99.4% customer retention rate.

Star2Star has delivered consistently innovative solutions to enterprise communication and collaboration challenges since 2006. Throughout its history, it has demonstrated a commitment to the continuous upgrading of cutting-edge technology to anticipate and address rapidly evolving enterprise needs. The company entered the market as the only UCaaS provider with an on-premises cloud platform that combined cloud flexibility with an ultra-reliable proprietary network. Today, its suite of enterprise communication and collaboration solutions offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, scalability, and capacity to unify people and processes within an intuitive, cloud-native environment.

Star2Star has been named to such prestigious lists as the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 500|5000, Omdia Top 10 UCaaS Service Provider, and Forbes Most Promising Companies. Recognition of its pioneering innovation in the enterprise cloud market extends to major industry analyst indicators such as inclusion in the Frost Radar North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry reports and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide.