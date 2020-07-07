INAP Appoints Lisa Mayr Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INAP, a leading-edge provider of high-performance colocation, cloud and network services, today announced the appointment of Lisa Mayr as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mayr reports to President and CEO Michael Sicoli, who joined INAP as President and CFO in October 2019 and was appointed to his current role in May.

“We are really excited to add Lisa to our team,” said Sicoli. “Lisa’s deep experience in technology and extensive financial management leadership make her an outstanding fit for INAP today.”

Mayr brings to INAP more than 25 years of experience, the majority of which was spent at global technology and technology-enabled companies. Prior to INAP, Mayr served as CFO of MicroStrategy, a business intelligence software company, and as CFO of two leading education technology firms, EVERFI and Blackboard. Additionally, Mayr serves on the board of STEM for Her, a non-profit that supports girls and young women pursuing careers in science, technology, math and engineering.

“I am thrilled to join INAP as it begins a new chapter as a privately held company,” said Mayr. “There’s no better time to be entering this industry. Enterprises around the globe are still in the early phases of transforming their IT infrastructure to compete in the digital economy. INAP’s strong portfolio of IT infrastructure services is well-positioned to help IT leaders craft, execute and optimize their strategies. I look forward to being part of the team as we focus on our customers and our offerings to drive growth.”

About INAP

