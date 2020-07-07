Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 748 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,933 in the last 365 days.

INAP Appoints Lisa Mayr Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INAP, a leading-edge provider of high-performance colocation, cloud and network services, today announced the appointment of Lisa Mayr as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mayr reports to President and CEO Michael Sicoli, who joined INAP as President and CFO in October 2019 and was appointed to his current role in May.

“We are really excited to add Lisa to our team,” said Sicoli. “Lisa’s deep experience in technology and extensive financial management leadership make her an outstanding fit for INAP today.”

Mayr brings to INAP more than 25 years of experience, the majority of which was spent at global technology and technology-enabled companies. Prior to INAP, Mayr served as CFO of MicroStrategy, a business intelligence software company, and as CFO of two leading education technology firms, EVERFI and Blackboard. Additionally, Mayr serves on the board of STEM for Her, a non-profit that supports girls and young women pursuing careers in science, technology, math and engineering.

“I am thrilled to join INAP as it begins a new chapter as a privately held company,” said Mayr. “There’s no better time to be entering this industry. Enterprises around the globe are still in the early phases of transforming their IT infrastructure to compete in the digital economy. INAP’s strong portfolio of IT infrastructure services is well-positioned to help IT leaders craft, execute and optimize their strategies. I look forward to being part of the team as we focus on our customers and our offerings to drive growth.” 

About INAP 

Internap Holding LLC (INAP) is a leading-edge provider of IT infrastructure solutions. INAP’s full-spectrum portfolio of high-density colocation, managed cloud and network services supports evolving infrastructure requirements for customers ranging from the Fortune 500 to emerging startups. For more information, visit www.INAP.com

Media Contact

Ryan Hunt
Director, Content & Communications, INAP  
rhunt@inap.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

INAP Appoints Lisa Mayr Chief Financial Officer

Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.