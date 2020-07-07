Fictiv Announces Agile 3D Printing Collaboration with Jabil

Joint digital thread accelerates and de-risks product development in the move from prototyping and low volume production to large scale global fulfillment

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital manufacturing ecosystem company Fictiv today announced a new industry-first collaboration that makes Jabil Inc. a key part of its global manufacturing network to connect and streamline 3D-print prototyping through to mass-scale production using an innovative digital thread. Designed to de-risk and streamline the supply chain through quality, speed, transparency, and flexibility, the thread ensures a supported customer experience from quote to completion.



“We know from years of manufacturing experience that the move from idea to volume consumption is hard – no matter how solid the products are. Our goal is to add speed and agility to the manufacturing supply chain to enable new product introduction without the risk,” Jean Olivieri, Fictiv COO, said. “Our digitally enabled ecosystem facilitates efficient flow of data and materials, while our collaboration with Jabil supports end-to-end product lifecycle; prototyping to production, for the benefit of our mutual customers.”

The unique collaboration enables customers to accelerate time-to-market and realize cost savings, providing seamless handoff from prototype and low-volume production orders with Fictiv to full-scale mass production with Jabil. Through this unified lifecycle, products reach consumers at faster speeds, more efficiently, and with unprecedented agility.

“Accuracy, speed and agility are vital to success in volume manufacturing,” said John Dulchinos, VP of Digital Manufacturing for Jabil. “Fictiv’s commitment to data accuracy, combined with Jabil’s investment in lean manufacturing, reduction in business systems and overarching digital infrastructure, enable fast, nimble production ramps.”

This collaboration extends bilaterally, providing customers of both companies with critical market advantages. Customers of the Fictiv Global Manufacturing Ecosystem, from startups to global OEMs, can access the exceptional global 3D printing capabilities of Jabil through a single digital thread. Beyond the 3D printing of parts, Jabil can now leverage Fictiv’s precision service model to offer industry-best volume manufacturing, data, packaging and on-time fulfillment to end-customers with less risk.

"The use of a quote-to-order platform makes sourcing and the supply chain less vulnerable to disruptions, as it leverages a global network of certified collaborators,” said Jan Burian, Research Director, Manufacturing Insights EMEA for IDC. “And, thanks to cloud-based technology, shifting and sharing data loads within the manufacturing network makes the whole system very flexible and efficient.”

