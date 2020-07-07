Bath Fitter retains Best Workplaces™ honors in multiple categories for 2020

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2020 Best Workplaces™ in Canada have been announced and Bath Fitter has raised the bar yet again, receiving awards in the categories: Inclusion, Mental Wellness and Women, as well as being recognized as one of the Best Workplaces™ in Quebec. This marks the third straight year that Bath Fitter has achieved this accolade for both Canada and Quebec, and the second year in a row for the categories of Inclusion, Mental Wellness and Women.

“This is great recognition for all the hard work that has been put into ensuring that our work environment at Bath Fitter meets the high standards we expect for safety and equality,” says Glenn Cotton, President and CEO of Bath Fitter. “To be recognized again in these categories is an incredible achievement for our organization.”

According to the Great Place to Work® Institute, which manages the rigorous Best Workplace™ certification process, over 400 businesses and over 80,000 employees participated in the 2020 survey, rolling out to impact over 300,000 Canadian employees. On its website, the Great Place to Work® Institute commends Bath Fitter for promoting healthy habits for all and highlights the nutritionist, ergotherapist and personal trainers that work with employees during office hours to help maintain their health and wellness.

“Our people are the central pillar of our organization and are essential to our success. Since our formation in 1984, Bath Fitter has always felt like a family, and I feel proud that after all these years, our company has maintained the trust and respect that comes with being part of a family,” says Mr. Cotton. “We’re always trying to think outside the box, and find ways to improve the work environment so that we can attract and retain the best employees.”

To certify Bath Fitter as one of Canada’s Best Workplaces™, the Great Place to Work® Institute combined an in-depth review of the organization’s culture with confidential employee surveys. Together, these assessments provided crucial data relative to five trust-building dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. To be recognized as a Best Workplace™ for Women, at least 90 per cent of Bath Fitter’s staff had to agree that their workplace is safe and that people are treated fairly regardless of their gender, as well as have programs and practices in place that promote the fair treatment and advancement of women. The Inclusion award required 90 per cent of employees to confirm that they are treated fairly, regardless of personal characteristics, such as gender, ethnicity, age, sexual orientation. The Mental Wellness award required at least 80 per cent of employees had to agree that their workplace is psychologically and emotionally healthy and that a range of high-quality programs exist that encourage this.

About Bath Fitter:

Founded in 1984 in Montreal, Canada, Bath Fitter was conceived by three brothers who sought to find a demolition-free remodeling solution for bathrooms. Today, 35 years later, Bath Fitter has transformed over two million bathrooms with their unique tub-over-tub installation process and has become a household name and respected leader in bathroom remodeling. Bath Fitter is the market leader in manufacturing and installation of premium-quality acrylic bathtubs, bathtub liners, showers, shower liners and one-piece seamless walls with two production facilities, one in Quebec and one in Tennessee and retail locations serving over 250 markets across the United States and Canada. Bath Fitter is committed to providing homeowners and commercial customers with high-quality products and superior service. For more information, visit: bathfitter.com.

