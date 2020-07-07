RTI and SoC-e Partnership to Provide DDS & TSN Solutions for Distributed Systems

Combining DDS and TSN offers significant performance through end-to-end communications from the system to the network

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the largest software framework provider for smart machines and real-world systems, and SoC-e , the worldwide leading supplier of Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) communication technology and solutions, jointly announce a new partnership. The two companies will provide integrated Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) and TSN solutions for companies looking to optimize communications performance over distributed systems. Connext DDS is now integrated into the Relyum portfolio of DDS-TSN products which provides determinism, reliability, scalability and availability for critical systems. Combined, DDS and TSN allow connectivity networks to converge towards a single commodity hardware solution for real-time exchange of all data.

Connext DDS provides a standardized data exchange between applications built from separate components. With the addition of TSN, real-time traffic is delivered over the same Ethernet and users can enforce real-time Quality of Service (QoS) for critical traffic flows, simplifying the network structure. The combination of DDS and TSN also makes it possible to specify and enforce QoS in distributed systems, allowing system administrators to define the reliability of flows, latency budgets, deadlines, durability requirements and data lifespan, among other factors. In time-sensitive applications, together, TSN and DDS result in significant savings to applications in Industrial Automation, Energy and Aerospace & Defense domains.

For distributed systems that involve coordinated action at multiple endpoints, DDS and TSN improve interoperability, bandwidth and performance, all packaged in a modern architecture that allows developers to build robust distributed systems that can evolve over time.

“Critical systems demand high-availability, interoperability, real-time operation and higher data-throughput in their communications. DDS and TSN allows developers to achieve these goals while simplifying the required infrastructure. This partnership that joins the expertise of RTI and SoC-e in these fields allows offering our customers a reliable single-point-of-contact for these challengeable projects,” said Armando Astarloa, Chief Executive Officer at SoC-e.

“Companies need a reliable ecosystem of technology that enables development of comprehensive and coordinated solutions,'' said Gerardo Pardo, Chief Technology Officer at RTI. “Together, RTI and SoC-e are leading the way in combining these powerful communication capabilities while reducing costs to our mutual customers. We’re looking forward to working with SoC-e to provide our customers with the convenience and performance they need to ensure end-to-end, proven and reliable real-time data throughout their systems.”

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the largest software framework provider for smart machines and real-world systems. The company’s RTI Connext® product enables intelligent architecture by sharing information in real time, making large applications work together as one.

With over 1,500 deployments, RTI software runs the largest power plants in North America, connects perception to control in vehicles, coordinates combat management on US Navy ships, drives a new generation of medical robotics, controls hyperloop and flying cars, and provides 24/7 medical intelligence for hospital patients and emergency victims.

RTI is the best in the world at connecting intelligent, distributed systems. These systems improve medical care, make our roads safer, improve energy use, and protect our freedom.

RTI is the leading vendor of products compliant with the Object Management Group® (OMG) Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California with regional headquarters in Spain and Singapore.

About Relyum by SoC-e

SoC-e is a worldwide leading supplier of Ethernet communication solutions based on FPGA technology. SoC-e is a pioneer in developing a portfolio of IP cores that implement the leading-edge networking and synchronization technologies for critical systems.

This Relyum by SoC-e technology has been applied in more than 100 projects worldwide and in very different applications like Electric, Industrial and Aerospace sectors. However, the non-stoppable OT/IT integration demands more steps forward to use Ethernet as a single solution for real-time and high-volume traffic. SoC-e is committed to supporting the latest innovation for its customers. As an example, SoC-e has been providing since 2017 a comprehensive solution for interoperable Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) and an ultra-low latency technology to secure the strict-real time traffic within Smart-Grid infrastructures.

