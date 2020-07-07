Charlottesville Auto Dealer Offers Deals for Local Heroes
CMA’s Colonial Auto Center, a trusted dealership serving Charlottesville, offered a Local Heroes program with discounts for local teachers, healthcare professionals, police, fire & rescue, and military personnel.
As a part of the larger Carter Myers Automotive group, the dealership is able to say their thanks to the heroes in the community for their sacrifices with a special program that includes a variety of incentives, discounts, and bonus perks.
Deals for U.S. Military, Veterans, & Inactive Reserve Personnel in Charlottesville
Charlottesville’s military personnel will appreciate the deals and perks provided by CMA’s Colonial Auto Center. To thank these local heroes, the dealership promised to provide the following discounts and incentives:
● $200 Gift Card with New Vehicle Purchases
● Wholesale Pricing & Mount and Balance Included on All New Tire Purchases
● Car Wash Included with Every Service Visit
● Employee Pricing on Any New Vehicle
Deals for Healthcare Workers in Charlottesville
Colonial Auto Center also offers special discounts to healthcare workers including nurses and doctors fighting on the front lines to keep the community healthy.
The discounts and incentives included for healthcare workers include:
Deals for Educators in Charlottesville
The dealership expressed their desire to thank teachers and educators throughout the community for the extraordinary job they do by offering the following discounts:
Deals for Law Enforcement, Fire & Rescue in Charlottesville
To show recognition to the community’s Law Enforcement, Fire & Rescue workers, CMA’s Colonial Auto Center shared they are providing the following discounts:
Local heroes in Charlottesville can take advantage of the discounts offered in this program as well as other financing incentives from the dealership. To get the best deal possible on a new car, truck, or SUV, interested buyers should contact the customer service representatives to learn more about financing options for a new vehicle.
About CMA’s Colonial Auto Center
CMA's Colonial Auto Center is a proud part of Carter Myers Automotive, a family and employee-owned dealer group serving Virginia since 1924. This dealership in Charlottesville has been recognized for its large selection of new and used vehicles, expert parts and service, ease of doing business, and community involvement. The Local Heroes Program is just one initiative they have taken as part of their mission of Moving Lives Forward for their customers, associates, and communities. Because they have a vested interest in providing exceptional care and customer service, the professionals at Colonial Auto Center will continue helping its community navigate the path to car ownership with special discounts and more services for teachers, military, healthcare professionals, law enforcement, and fire & rescue.
