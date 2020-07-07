Mesa Air Group Reports June 2020 Operating Performance

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported Mesa Airlines’ operating performance for June 2020.

Mesa Airlines reported 9,247 block hours in June 2020, a 75.8 percent drop from June 2019 as a result of reduced schedules during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also reported a controllable completion factor of 100 percent for both its American and United operations.

Operating statistics for June 2020 and fiscal year 2020 YTD are included in the table below.

Jun-20 Jun-19 % Change YTD FY2020 YTD FY2019 % Change Block Hours American 3,000 16,546 -81.9% 111,199 148,592 -25.2% United 6,248 21,694 -71.2% 144,289 192,479 -25.0% Total 9,247 38,240 -75.8% 255,488 341,071 -25.1% Jun-20 Jun-19 % Change YTD FY2020 YTD FY2019 % Change Departures American 1,699 9,737 -82.6% 63,693 85,570 -25.6% United 3,550 11,318 -68.6% 72,559 96,987 -25.2% Controllable Completion Factor* American 100.00% 98.71% 1.3% 99.75% 99.21% 0.5% United 100.00% 99.10% 0.9% 99.98% 99.59% 0.4% Total Completion Factor** American 100.00% 91.88% 8.8% 93.27% 95.72% -2.6% United 99.83% 97.81% 2.1% 94.72% 98.34% -3.7%

*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control

**Total Completion Factor includes all cancellations

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 66 cities in 29 states, the District of Columbia and Mexico. As of June 30th, 2020, Mesa operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 175 daily departures and 3,400 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle or United Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc. and United Airlines, Inc.

