Minint in Cabinda denies transfer of detainees

Cabinda, ANGOLA, July 7 - The provincial delegation of the Ministry of the Interior (Minint) in Cabinda on Monday denied the transfer to an uncertain place of three detainees from the civil prison.,

They are citizens Maurício Bufita Baza Gimbi, André Lelo Bonzela and João da Graça Mampuela in remand custody in the Civil Prison Unit, arrested on 28 and 30 June on charges of rebellion and criminal association.

The corporation refutes, in this way, the information circulating in the social networks according to which the provincial commander in Cabinda, commissioner Eusébio Domingos e Costa, had, on the 4th June, removed the citizens concerned from the civil prison.

The Minint delegation in Cabinda classifies such information as false and unfounded, slanderous and insulting, because they do not correspond with the truth, since Mauricio Bufita Baza Gimbi, André Lelo Bonzela and Joao da Graça Mampuela at no time left the civil prison since they were arrested.

It was also made clear in a press release sent to Angop that in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, access to jails was restricted and regular visits were not allowed, except in humanitarian situations.

The MININT provincial delegation appeals to the population to remain calm and not to join manoeuvres aimed at creating a feeling of public insecurity.