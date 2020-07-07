Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
President looks forward to enhanced cooperation with Malawi

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 7 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Monday expressed the wish that Angola and Malawi continue to work towards intensifying bilateral cooperation to boost development and progress of the two African nations. ,

In a message of congratulations for the celebration of the 56th anniversary of Malawi's independence, which was celebrated Monday, João Lourenço stressed the will that the two countries continue to deepen the existing good relations.

In his message, the Angolan Head of State wished President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera good health and also wished the people of Malawi success and prosperity.

