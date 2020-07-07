Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Angola invited to attend Paris Forum

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 7 - Angola participates this Wednesday, with the Minister of Finance, Verás Daves, and the Governor of the Central Bank, Lima Massano, in the High Level Initiative Ministerial Meeting of the Paris Forum and the Saudi chairmanship of the G20.,

The event, to be held in a videoconference system, will have the participation of finance ministers and central bank governors, as well as top international financial institutions entities.

 

It will also include executives from private financial institutions and representatives of prestigious think tanks and the Academy.

 

According to an official source from the Angolan Government, the central theme of the meeting will be Facing the crisis caused by covid-19, restoring sustainable capital flows and robust financing for development.

 

The results of this conference will feed into the ongoing international reflection around the direction of the world economy and, in particular, the Meeting of Finance Ministers and central bank governors of the G 20, to be held yet this month.

 

 

The event takes place at a time when Angola had to review its General State Budget for the economic year 2020, based on the price of a barrel of oil at US$33, compared to the previous 55.

 

The proposal, which has already been submitted to the National Assembly, foresees revenues estimated at 13.5 billion Kwanzas and expenses in the same amount for the same period.

