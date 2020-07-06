Penguin Computing Announces New Tundra® AP Offering

New supercomputing platform brings the power of Intel® Xeon® Scalable 9200 Series processors to an OCP form factor, delivering industry-leading density, greater power capacity and efficiency, improved serviceability, and room-neutral cooling

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penguin Computing Inc ., a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH ), and leader in high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and enterprise datacenter solutions and services, today announced that it has released the latest addition to its highly dense Tundra ® supercomputing platform, Tundra AP, in partnership with Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC). Customers can now benefit from the many features of Penguin Computing’s Tundra platform, including industry-leading density, greater power capacity and efficiency, improved serviceability, and room-neutral cooling via integrated direct-to-chip liquid cooling, along with the performance benefits of Intel® Xeon® Scalable 9200 series processors. The first Tundra AP server, Relion® XO1122eAP, delivers over 7,616 CPU cores per OCP rack.



Penguin Computing’s Tundra AP platform outperforms standard Xeon Scalable 9200 series-based solutions by enabling greater rack-level density with improved data center economics. With each Intel Server System S9200WK node needing up to 1kW, Tundra AP’s higher power efficiency allows for up to 15% more nodes per rack compared to a traditional EIA rack with the same footprint. Penguin Computing’s Tundra OCP rack, coupled with its innovative liquid cooling system, also provides optimized serviceability. Access to the hot aisle side of the rack is not required for service and the disaggregated power configuration allows for the quick exchange of servers.

“Tundra AP is the natural evolution of the Tundra platform. It delivers the benefits of the Open Compute infrastructure to a broad variety of customers with workloads of all sizes,” said William Wu, Vice President of Hardware Products at Penguin Computing. “The dense footprint, power efficiency, ease of serviceability, and innovative cooling design of Penguin Computing’s Tundra platform provides an unparalleled solution for our customers. The introduction of Intel Xeon Scalable 9200 processors gives customers even more options as they plan their compute infrastructure.”

“Tundra AP and the new Relion XO1122eAP system is a great example of how Intel and Penguin Computing bring together leading HPC and AI technologies in an OCP form factor,” said Trish Damkroger, GM and Vice President of Intel’s HPC Business Group. “Through this partnership, customers with a broad range of compute workloads can access the leading performance of Intel Xeon Scalable 9200 series processors.”

The first delivery of these new systems is planned for September 2020.

About Penguin Computing

For 20 years, the Penguin Computing team of artificial intelligence (AI), engineering, and computer science experts has reimagined how startups, Fortune 500, government, and academic organizations solve complex technology challenges and achieve their organizational goals. Penguin Computing is focused on open platforms, including Open Compute Project (OCP) systems. We specialize in innovative on-premise high-performance computing (HPC), bare metal HPC in the cloud, AI, and storage solutions paired with leading-edge design, implementation, hosting, and managed services including sys-admin and storage-as-a-service. More information at www.penguincomputing.com

