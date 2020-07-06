Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,899 in the last 365 days.

Groundwater Atlas of Kanabec County is now available

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has published the Groundwater Atlas of Kanabec County. This atlas covers groundwater conditions and sensitivity to pollution. It expands on the geologic atlas previously published by the Minnesota Geological Survey.

The atlas can help identify viable water sources, evaluate water supply, identify recharge sources and flow, manage sustainability, guide decisions for well and septic system construction, assist in well-head protection for public water supplies, and research and assess pollution sensitivity.

The atlas is available online:

•       Groundwater Atlas of Kanabec County This web page includes geographic information system (GIS) files and PDFs of the report and maps. The GIS link include associated metadata and an ArcMap file that displays the data as shown on the published maps, with hyperlinks to image files of the published cross sections.

•       For the Geologic Atlas of Kanabec County and other completed counties, consult the County Atlas Status List.

For more information on the program, visit the County Groundwater Atlas website at mndnr.gov/groundwatermapping.

The Minnesota Environment and Natural Resource Trust Fund and Clean Water Fund provide partial funding for this project.

You just read:

Groundwater Atlas of Kanabec County is now available

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.