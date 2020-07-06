Groundwater Atlas of Kanabec County is now available

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has published the Groundwater Atlas of Kanabec County. This atlas covers groundwater conditions and sensitivity to pollution. It expands on the geologic atlas previously published by the Minnesota Geological Survey.

The atlas can help identify viable water sources, evaluate water supply, identify recharge sources and flow, manage sustainability, guide decisions for well and septic system construction, assist in well-head protection for public water supplies, and research and assess pollution sensitivity.

The atlas is available online:

• Groundwater Atlas of Kanabec County This web page includes geographic information system (GIS) files and PDFs of the report and maps. The GIS link include associated metadata and an ArcMap file that displays the data as shown on the published maps, with hyperlinks to image files of the published cross sections.

• For the Geologic Atlas of Kanabec County and other completed counties, consult the County Atlas Status List.

For more information on the program, visit the County Groundwater Atlas website at mndnr.gov/groundwatermapping.

The Minnesota Environment and Natural Resource Trust Fund and Clean Water Fund provide partial funding for this project.