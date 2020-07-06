SOPerior Provides Update on Private Placement

/EIN News/ -- Not for distribution to the U.S. newswire or for dissemination in the United States



TORONTO, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOPerior Fertilizer Corp. (“SOP” or the “Company”) (TSX:SOP) further to its press release of June 10, 2020, the Company is pleased to announce it anticipates closing the final tranche of the private placement on or before July 31, 2020 (the “Offering”).

On May 1, 2020, the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) granted the Company an exemption from the shareholder approval requirements of the TSX as set out in Section 604(e) of the Manual, on the basis of financial hardship, given that the Company is in serious financial difficult with limited alternatives and the immediacy of the Company’s need to address its financial obligations through the Offering does not afford it sufficient time to hold a special shareholders meeting. As a result, the Company became subject to a remedial delisting review by the TSX. It is routine for the TSX to require any issuer utilizing the financial hardship exemption to be the subject of such review. No assurance can be provided as to the outcome of such review and therefore, continued qualification for listing on the TSX.

About SOPerior Fertilizer Corp.

SOPerior Fertilizer Corp. is a Canadian based exploration and development company with a unique opportunity to develop a SOP and alumina rich material project into long-term mining production. The Company's Blawn Mountain Project consists of four areas of surface mineable alunite mineralization in the State of Utah. Alunite is a sulfate mineral ore rich in both SOP and alumina. Located in a mining friendly jurisdiction with established infrastructure nearby, the project covers approximately 15,404 acres of state-owned land and has a known permitting process. Extensive development was completed in the 1970s including a mine plan, feasibility study and 3-year pilot plant operation. SOPerior has a highly qualified and proven management team in place with significant financial, project management and operational experience and the ability to take projects into production.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).