Fish and Wildlife Almanac

Camp Ripley archery hunters can purchase permits in August Hunters who want to participate in the archery deer hunts at Camp Ripley near Little Falls will be able to purchase permits without entering their names in a lottery. Hunt permits will go on sale starting at noon on Friday, Aug. 28. The dates for this year’s event at Camp Ripley are Oct. 15-16 and Oct. 31-Nov. 1.

For 2020, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has changed the process and timeline to apply to the hunts due to the ongoing uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic. Not having a lottery allows the hunt to be quickly canceled in the event such a decision would be necessary. In August, hunters will be able to find hunt rules and details about how to participate in the hunt on the DNR website.

The archery hunt at Camp Ripley is an annual event. The DNR coordinates the hunt in collaboration with Central Lakes College Natural Resources Department, and the Department of Military Affairs, which manages the 53,000-acre military training area.

Study shows current attitudes about wolves A new study details the attitudes of Minnesota residents, livestock producers and deer hunters toward wolves and wolf management. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conducted the study in partnership with the University of Minnesota through the Minnesota Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit, to support the DNR’s update to the state’s wolf management plan.

Results of the survey will help in understanding how people and different groups think about wolves and wolf management. While there may not be agreement on all aspects of wolf management, there is strong support from Minnesotans in maintaining a wolf population. The study results are available on the DNR website.

Reminder: Deer feeding ban changes in effect Anyone who feeds deer or other animals needs to know there are restrictions in place in certain areas of the state that require food to be kept out of reach of deer. Restrictions started July 1 in Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Rice, Scott and Washington counties. These counties were added to deer feeding and attractant bans that were already in effect in other counties affected by chronic wasting disease. Keeping food that attracts deer out of reach can help prevent close contact between deer that can transmit chronic wasting disease.