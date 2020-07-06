Global Placemaking Success Inspires 1000 La Trobe Docklands

/EIN News/ -- Melbourne, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poly Global pronounces its commitment to the rejuvenation of the Docklands precinct with the commemoration of its internationally inspired placemaking strategy at 1000 La Trobe.

Early in the design process Poly Global engaged leading specialists BlueRock to deliver a strategy aligned with proven global placemaking success for the upcoming commercial development.

The finalised strategy considers health and wellness for tenants and the broader community through various facets in an effort to lead the transformation of the Digital Harbour precinct within Docklands, Melbourne.

The approach motivated the adoption of a healthy hospitality portfolio, gymnasium, childcare centre, luxury end-of-trip facilities, smart building technology, public art, and open space design.

Poly Global Head of Design Ryan Cox said the company is committed to cultivating a thriving community within the area aligned with the City of Melbourne’s Docklands rejuvenation plans.

“The decision to integrate a strategy similar to that of placemaking successes in global gateway cities such as London and Chicago was made to lead the revival of the Digital Harbour precinct. From the refined architectural design, public artworks and diverse retail services 1000 La Trobe is slated to become a landmark within the community,” he said.

BlueRock Director Callan Cameron said the strategy will foster the delivery of an office precinct that enables top performing corporates to achieve beyond expectations.

“Our goal is to create a place that attracts and retains the best performing professionals within their industry. The strategy prioritises a healthy retail amenity and services to save companies money, encourage social connection and make people’s lives more convenient, healthy, fun and productive,” he said.

Designed by Woods Bagot, the 40,000sqm development will consist of 23 levels reaching approximately 91m high. It is currently fated to become the tallest tower in the Digital Harbour precinct.

Located directly across from Marvel Stadium the placemaking plans for the office tower will additionally complement the AFL’s $225 million overhaul of the neighbouring multipurpose stadium.

