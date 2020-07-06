Energy Department Welcomes 20 Innovators to Lab-Embedded Entrepreneurship Programs

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the latest cohorts in its Lab-Embedded Entrepreneurship Programs. The 20 selected researchers will leverage the National Laboratories’ expert mentorship and world-class facilities over the next two years to advance their energy and manufacturing technologies from concepts to products.

The Lab-Embedded Entrepreneurship Programs place top scientists and engineers within the National Laboratories to perform early-stage research and development that could lead to the launch of an energy or manufacturing businesses. In addition to providing technological access and support, the programs teach these innovators entrepreneurial skills and facilitate commercial and investment opportunities.

“DOE’s Lab-Embedded Entrepreneurships offer a unique and valuable experience for some of America’s most promising scientists and researchers,” said Alex Fitzsimmons, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency. “By helping entrepreneurs bring their concepts to market, the Department is investing in new energy and industrial technologies that bolster our nation’s energy and manufacturing competitiveness.”

The selected innovators’ concepts reflect the priorities of DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE), including improvements in energy efficiency, energy and material productivity, and energy storage. The cohorts will participate in the following programs:

Since 2015, the Lab-Embedded Entrepreneurship Programs have awarded more than $32 million to 89 fellows and more than 65 projects. Participants have gone on to attract more than $120 million in additional federal funding and follow-on private funding from philanthropy, angel investors, venture capital, and strategic investors.

DOE’s Lab-Embedded Entrepreneurship Programs are primarily funded by EERE’s Advanced Manufacturing Office. The Building Technologies Office, the Geothermal Technologies Office, and the Federal Energy Management Program will also fund selectees in this year’s cohorts.

Learn more about the Lab-Embedded Entrepreneurship Programs.