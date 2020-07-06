Superconductor Technologies Enters Securities Purchase Agreement With Subsidiary of Clearday

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superconductor Technologies Inc. (STI) (Nasdaq: SCON) and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Allied Integral United, Inc. entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement on June 30, 2020, which was consummated on July 6, 2020, pursuant to which STI issued four million (4,000,000) shares of STI Common Stock (without any warrants) in exchange for a preferred equity interest in real estate (described below) that STI values at $1.6 million, implying a purchase price of $0.40 per share.



As previously disclosed, on February 26, 2020, STI, AIU Special Merger Company, Inc., a Delaware corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of STI (Merger Sub), and Allied Integral United, Inc., a Delaware corporation (referred to as Clearday), entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (as amended on May 12, 2020), pursuant to which, among other matters, and subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, Merger Sub will merge with and into Clearday, with Clearday continuing as a wholly-owned subsidiary of STI, and STI would amend its certificate of incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of its shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share and change its name to Clearday, Inc.

STI received a 50% preferred equity interest in Naples JV LLC (Holdings), a single-asset holding company that owns 100% of the equity interests of a single-asset limited liability company (Property LLC) which, in turn, solely owns an un-encumbered fee simple interest in a three story commercial office building in San Antonio, Texas, that serves as the corporate headquarters of Clearday (the Building) and also has other medical office tenants. In addition, the Building, which is located in an opportunity zone, is expected to be the location for one of Clearday’s adult daycare centers and to be a site to use and/or test a product to improve air quality utilizing STI’s existing Cryogenic Cooler as an enabling technology for one of Clearday’s service offerings in the home healthcare market.

Clearday owns the other 50% of Holdings in the form of common equity. STI has a $1.6 million preference over the Clearday common equity in connection with any liquidity event involving Holdings, Property LLC or the Building (such as a sale or refinancing of the Building), and each of Clearday and STI have a 50% interest in any ordinary course distributions from Holdings. STI’s preferred interest is redeemed upon payment to STI of its full liquidation preference in cash.

As previously disclosed, STI was notified by the staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market that it did not satisfy the minimum $2.5 million stockholders’ equity requirement (the “Equity Rule”) for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market or the minimum bid-price rule (the “Price Rule”). STI thereafter presented its plan to regain compliance with the Equity Rule and the Price Rule to the Nasdaq Hearings Panel, which granted the Company an extension, through July 6, 2020, to evidence full compliance with the Equity Rule and (due to a grace period provided related to the COVID-19 pandemic), through September 21, 2020, to evidence full compliance with the Price Rule.

The Company still intends to complete its merger with Clearday; however, it has not yet filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the merger due to delays in Clearday’s initial audit to be a public company.

As a result of the private placement described in this press release, STI believes it satisfies the Equity Rule for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market as of the date of this filing. STI intends to also satisfy the Price Rule by the extended compliance date by taking appropriate action, including through completion of the merger with Clearday and/or completion of a reverse stock split.

A current report on Form 8-K is being filed today containing additional important information and the transaction documents.

About Clearday, Inc.

Clearday is an innovative longevity care and wellness company, with a modern, hopeful vision for making high quality care options more accessible, affordable, and empowering for older Americans and those who love them. Through our subsidiary Memory Care America (MCA), we operate a network of highly rated residential memory care communities in four U.S. states. With our Clearday Clubs™ concept, we are bringing the same standard of excellence found in our MCA residential facilities to a daytime-only community model that is dramatically less expensive than residential care options. Learn more about Clearday and Clearday Clubs at myclearday.com

About Superconductor Technologies Inc. (STI)

Superconductor Technologies Inc. is a global leader in superconducting innovation. Since 1987, STI has led innovation in HTS materials, developing more than 100 patents as well as proprietary trade secrets and manufacturing expertise. For more than 20 years STI utilized its unique HTS manufacturing process for solutions to maximize capacity utilization and coverage for Tier 1 telecommunications operators. Headquartered in Austin, TX, Superconductor Technologies Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol “SCON.” For more information about STI, please visit http://www.suptech.com .

