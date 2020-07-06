Professor Kevin Dalby Appointed To The Editorial Board For The Journal Biomolecules

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, July 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Professor of Chemical Biology and Medicinal Chemistry in the College of Pharmacy and Department of Oncology at The University of Texas in Austin, Kevin Dalby, has been appointed to the Editorial Board of Biomolecules.

As a peer-reviewed open-access journal, Biomolecules is indexed in the Science Citation Index (SCIE) and Scopus, with citations available in MEDLINE and full archived texts aggregated in PubMed Central.

Dr. Dalby’s appointment comes on the heels of his outstanding research in biochemistry, cancer, cell biology, chemical biology, drug discovery & diagnostics, and enzymology.

“I always consider our most recent discoveries our biggest,” Kevin Dalby says of his laboratories’ achievements. “Last year, we published a paper in Nature Communications, describing a new way to potentially design drugs against an important therapeutic target in cancer cells called ERK.” The work identified a strategy to target the ability of ERK to interact with other proteins in cancer cells — an event used by tumors to drive their growth and metastasis — as it transmits signals to worsen the disease.

To help accelerate the cancer drug development process, Dr. Dalby’s work in chemical biology will ultimately help expedite targeted pharmaceutical treatment for different cancers.

Having studied Chemistry at the University of Leeds in England, where he obtained his undergraduate degree, Dr. Dalby pursued a Ph.D. at the University of Cambridge. There, Dr. Dalby earned his Doctor of Philosophy degree in Organic Chemistry. He identifies his doctoral work at the University of Cambridge as being pivotal in developing his passion for research.

His work has been recognized and supported by The Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) and the National Institutes of Health.

In addition to being named to the Editorial Board of Biomolecules, Dr. Dalby’s credentials include serving as a Director for The Targeted Therapeutic Drug Discovery & Development Program (TTP). He is also the principal investigator on a CPRIT core facility grant that facilitates access to drug discovery resources to Texas scientists and researchers.

Dr. Dalby typically spends his mornings on the administrative and teaching duties that accompany his role as a professor at the University of Texas in Austin, with his afternoons spent on his research.

Dr. Kevin Dalby maintains an active social media profile, and scholars, as well as those interested in him and his line of work, are encouraged to follow him on the platforms of their choice.

Dr. Dalby enjoys spending time outdoors in the Texas countryside, his dogs, and photography when not working.