Katya App, the new streaming, and mass video-based communication app for influencers and content creators
The app has been developed to assist users with growing their revenue through direct partnerships with advertisers.
Katya will eliminate the middleman, and advertisers will be able to work in collaboration with users, giving them the chance to decide on the percentage they’re willing to offer content marketers”NEW YORK, NY, US, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new app, Katya, that has mainly been developed for social media influencers and content creators holding a high online following is set to launch on August 28th, 2020. Owner of the company, and driving force behind the project, Katya Bella is excited to share the big news of her new app.
— Katya Bella, Owner of Katya App
Katya App will enable users to work directly with advertisers. Furthermore, the app will offer influencers and video content creators the opportunity to decide on a favorable advertising package and the percentage of the budget they can retain. “The app will become a better and advantageous way for users to be directly linked with advertisers and marketing agents working to grow attention around their services or products,” shares Bella.
With the app currently in its pre-launching phase, users can expect to have better communication with desired advertisers. The app has been designed to assist users with an open-ended channel, to help them retain long-term and trusted advertisers. Research has revealed that around 40% of buyers purchase a product that has been used by an influencer on YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram.
Once Katya is released, it will become one of the first apps to assist video content creators to grow their networking circles. This female-led initiative hopes to attract a variety of users, offering them the advantage of being directly in contact with advertisers as opposed to having a different platform as the middleman. “Katya will eliminate the middleman, and advertisers will be able to work in collaboration with users, giving them the chance to decide on the percentage they’re willing to offer content marketers,” tells Bella.
Advertisers for large corporations and marketing firms have been using influencing marketing to reach potential clients. Current large-scale online advertisers such as Google, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok require advertisers to adhere to strict promotion and community guidelines. The Katya App will make it easier for willing advertisers to burn less of their advertising budget, but in the same breath having the opportunity to reach more users via trusted social figures.
Influencer marketing has seen substantial growth over the last decade. Around 71% of influencers claim that paid advertisements add an authentic and honest voice to a company’s brand. Not only will the app connect various affiliates, but it will also boast features such as texting, meeting, dating, streaming, and selling any type of digital content.
The Katya App will in some way become a way for trusted brands to connect and associate themselves with a trusted social media presence. Although thousands of companies use social media channels as a source of advertising, other online content creators can offer better brand awareness, attract a new target market and facilitate lead generations.
“Modern advertising and marketing need a different approach. We need to re-evaluate the way we engage with existing customers, but at the same time, be able to reach new customers worldwide,” Bella tells. The majority of social media users, between the ages of 18 and 34, currently dominate online activities. With this, a mere 1% of millennials have claimed that they trust current online advertisements. Although, 33% of them shared that they tend to trust a new product and based their purchase of influencer and blog reviews.
“Katya is the link needed between these advertising firms and influencers and video content creators. It’s a way for them to kickstart their career, but also become a trusted social media figure,” concludes Bella. Current trends in influencer marketing consist of discount codes and affiliate marketing or competitions and giveaways. These methods have become more substantial for companies, big or small. It’s also become a more affordable channel whereby they can grow their social media following and retain more customers. The Katya App is set to launch on 28 August 2020, and the company is positive that it will become popular among established and upcoming online influencers.
