SCDOR REMINDER: INCOME TAX DUE DATE IS JULY 15

Page Content

The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) reminds taxpayers the updated Income Tax due date is July 15, 2020.

The SCDOR aligned with the IRS in March and extended the filing and payment due date for Income Taxes due April 1 – July 15 to July 15, 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This tax relief includes returns and payments for:

Individual Income Taxes

First and Second Quarter Estimated Taxes

Franchise Taxes

Corporate Income Taxes and License Fees

As of June 25, 2020, the SCDOR has processed 2,121,571 Individual Income Tax returns, compared to 2,227,923 Individual Income Tax returns processed by June 27, 2019.

The SCDOR encourages taxpayers to:

Use our available online services. Visit MyDORWAY, our free online tax system, at MyDORWAY.dor.sc.gov to securely manage your South Carolina taxes from a smartphone or computer.

to securely manage your South Carolina taxes from a smartphone or computer. Help protect yourself and prevent the spread of COVID-19 by calling or emailing us instead of visiting in person. Find the phone number or email address you need at dor.sc.gov/contact .

. Consider filing your Individual Income Taxes electronically, which is safer and faster. Visit dor.sc.gov/iit-filing to learn more. After you file, check your refund status online at dor.sc.gov/refund.

Still need more time?

If you still need more time to file your return, you can request an extension to October 15. This is an extension to file, not to pay. If you do not pay what is due by July 15, you may incur penalties and interest.

Need to amend your return?

If you already filed your South Carolina Individual Income Tax return and realize you need to fix an error, the SCDOR encourages you to amend your return electronically, a new option available through many tax software providers. Filing electronically using a reputable vendor is your safest and fastest filing option. To amend your South Carolina Individual Income Tax return by paper, file a new 2019 SC1040, and check the Amended Return box. Complete the return as it should have been filed, including all schedules and attachments, plus an Amended Return Schedule (Sch. AMD).

The IRS also recently announced that for the first time it will begin accepting 2019 federal amended returns online this summer.

More information

For details about state tax relief, visit dor.sc.gov/emergencies and review Information Letter 20-8. For federal tax relief information, visit irs.gov/coronavirus.

In June, additional tax relief was granted to certain South Carolina counties. Learn more in Information Letter 20-16.

Get the latest news and updates from the SCDOR on Facebook and Twitter and by subscribing to our email lists. For your personal security, please do not submit questions with personal information on social media.