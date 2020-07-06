Lifeway Foods, Inc. Appoints Dorri McWhorter to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- MORTON GROVE, Ill., July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir fermented dairy and probiotic plant-based products, announced its appointment of Dorri McWhorter, CPA and CEO of YWCA Metropolitan Chicago, to its board of directors.



Since 2013, as the current CEO of YWCA Metropolitan Chicago, McWhorter has expanded the company’s digital services to transform the 140-year-old social service agency into a 21st century social enterprise. Additionally, she recently led the development of an exchange traded fund (ETF) for women’s empowerment (NYSE: WOMN) in partnership with Impact Shares, which is the first non-profit investment advisor to develop an ETF product.

“With an aligned goal to grow responsibly and leave the world a better place than when we found it, we are proud to welcome Dorri to our board,” says Julie Smolyansky, CEO of Lifeway Foods, Inc. “We are lucky to have such a dedicated, socially-conscious leader on our team to help guide our business approach. Dorri brings with her invaluable perspectives and business acumen from her years of experience as a pillar of the business community.”

McWhorter joins Lifeway Foods, Inc. board of directors with more than 20 years of experience in management consulting and accounting experience. Prior to joining YWCA Metropolitan Chicago, McWhorter was a partner at Crowe Horwath LLP. She remains active in the accounting profession as the current Chairperson of the Board of Directors for the Illinois CPA Society.

Her civic and philanthropic leadership includes roles as a board of directors member for the Chicago Center for Arts and Technology, 1871 (a technology business accelerator), Civic Consulting Alliance and the Chicago Council on Global Affairs. She was included in the inaugural list of “The Blue Network,” comprised of the top 100 innovators in Chicago, by Chicago Tribune’s Blue Sky Innovation and received the National Association of Women Business Owners Visionary Leader Award. She is also a 2019 Inductee in the Chicago Innovation Hall of Fame.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces non-dairy Plantiful, cupped kefir and cheese, frozen kefir, specialty cheeses, probiotic supplements and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy and non-dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland and the United Kingdom. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at www.lifewaykefir.com .

