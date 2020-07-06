Deputy Commissioners | Nebraska Department of Education

Brian has served as an Assistant Commissioner since June 2008, and has been employed by the Department since August 1990 handling numerous areas related to the development, implementation and application of the law, education policy, and legislative liaison activities at the federal , state, and local levels. Brian is a native Nebraskan having lived in York, Ogallala, Fremont, and Lincoln.

Brian received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1982, and a Doctorate of Law from the University of Nebraska Law School in 1985.