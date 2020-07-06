Re-defining the ever-evolving concept of home design to suit contemporary demands
EA Home design has a creative team ready to work with you and provide a highly aesthetic and functional solution for your homeSTERLING, VIRGINIA, US, July 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently we’ve spent a lot of time at home and have started to value how important an aesthetically pleasing environment can be to our wellbeing. Our homes have always been a place to unwind and relax from a hectic day and a way to escape from daily stress, this still holds true and our homes should always be our safe haven. Recent circumstances, however, have shifted our homes role in our everyday routine, apart from providing a cozy and relaxing environment we want them to be highly functional and opt as an office space.
Living in a Covid-19 world has changed our perspective on a lot of things, re-evaluating our relationship with everyday functions we used to take for granted like going to work. Working from home during this time of changing events has skyrocketed, making remote work the norm and counting on our creative ingenuity to make this new reality practical and efficient. Many professionals working from home created makeshift workspaces to meet the new demands during lockdown. These measures apart from being practical also seemed like a temporary solution that has now become more of the norm and many professionals are considering working remotely permanently after lockdown is over or at least minimizing the time they spend at the office. Wary of new lockdowns in the future and generally anticipating a shift in the way people conduct business, employers are more open and ready to see more people working from home in the future, normalizing it even further.
This new reality might mean that apart from creating a functional office space that is in balance with the rest of your home’s aesthetic, creating a space where you can also relax and feel at peace with your surroundings is very important. Minimizing distractions around the house as much as possible and helping each member of your household have more quality living space.
Moreover, this might be the perfect time to redecorate your home as the value of home ownership has taken on a qualitative aspect apart from the quantitative that is still stable and has the potential to increase when reality returns to a more familiar pace. Thus hiring a creative team of trained professionals could be the best way to increase your home’s value and market price.
Remodeling your home to fit your ever-evolving needs is more relevant now than ever. EA Home design and their creative team of design experts can help provide you with the knowledge and tools for any home project you may need help with, creating a visually appealing result that values simplicity and has an eye for detail. EA Home design can provide you with a complimentary appraisal and estimation for your specific needs offering tailored services for any home project.
EA Home design is a top-rated remodeling company in northern Virginia, they work closely with homeowners to make sure that they are transforming their idea according to their needs and expectations. At the same time, they are increasing the home’s value by adding fresh and modern details, enhancing the existing home aesthetic in all of the projects they undertake. Every person in the EA home design team cares about each project as if it is their own home, offering tailor-made services for each part of your house you want to remodel making sure that it is in line with the overall look and feel of your house.
EA Home design is an award-winning company for their superior quality work and team of qualified remodelers with experience in interior design, kitchen remodeling and bathroom remodeling. Some accolades worthy of mention are the best of Houzz Service for three consecutive years, 2017, 2018 and 2019. Best of Home Adviser was the Winner for 2018 and 2016. You can find out more about their achievements and projects on their website. They are also a 5-star reviewed company on all home service platforms such as Yelp, Houzz, home advisor, google and Facebook. And also have a notable social media presence, where you can see many of their projects and tips on home remodeling, on Facebook and Instagram with thousands of followers that are continuously growing.
