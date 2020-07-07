N2N Partners with Higher Digital to Offer Ellucian Ethos Integration and Training to Higher Education Institutions
We’re excited to help institutions leverage Ellucian Ethos and their broader integration architectures as a foundation upon which digital transformation efforts can be made more successful.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- N2N Services, Inc., a leading platform provider for higher education systems integration, today announced a partnership with digital transformation management company Higher Digital.
— Jason Pyle, Vice President of Higher Digital
Through this partnership, N2N will be able to provide implementation and training services for clients transitioning to Ellucian Ethos, as well as turnkey integrations for those already using Ethos.
“Higher education institutions are increasingly looking for the most efficient and seamless methods to integrate their Student Information System with other systems used by their students, faculty, and staff,” says Kiran Kodithala, CEO of N2N Services, Inc. “The Ellucian Ethos platform provides a standards-based, scalable, and reusable framework for the Ellucian Banner and Colleague platforms. The Ethos platform is extremely flexible and has great potential to enable turnkey data access and support innovations worldwide. This is precisely one of the reasons why N2N is pleased to provide turnkey Ethos integrations for customers with Ethos deployments. For customers considering Ethos, N2N is excited to provide implementation and training services in collaboration with Higher Digital. Our holistic portfolio makes it easy for any higher education institution to implement Ethos, learn Ethos, and use Ethos in the most efficient way possible.”
"As higher education institutions increasingly focus on digital transformation efforts, many see the need to better integrate numerous systems in their IT portfolios, with the goal of improving data flow, data consistency, architectural flexibility, and automation," said Jason Pyle, Vice President, Digital Integrations & Architecture at Higher Digital. "Through this partnership, Higher Digital will help N2N’s customers adopt Ellucian Ethos Integration as a critical piece of their evolving integration architecture. We’re excited to help these institutions leverage Ellucian Ethos and their broader integration architectures as a foundation upon which digital transformation efforts can be made more successful."
N2N can customize training and implementation packages to any client’s needs, whether those involve a full Ethos installation, setup, and configuration, or on-site training for staff to learn how to use the platform in the most efficient and effective way. Virtual training is also available to clients who already have Ethos set up and configured.
Higher education institutions need easy-to-use, up-to-date digital systems in order to provide the best possible experience to both their students, and their faculty and staff.
With N2N’s training and implementation services, provided in collaboration with Higher Digital, colleges and universities using Ellucian Ethos will be able to ensure that all their users have the information they need to make the Ethos experience as seamless and easy-to-use as possible.
About N2N
N2N Services Inc. is a leader in enterprise application and data integration. N2N’s Illuminate platform is a cloud-based SaaS platform providing standards-based, turnkey integration enabling organizations to plug-in new SaaS applications in a matter of minutes to meet strategic goals. Illuminate integration platform is used by by hundreds of academic institutions (providing student services to over 1 million students) and enables institutions to meet strategic objectives. N2N Services Inc. is based in Atlanta, GA.
