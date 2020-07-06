Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 544 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,769 in the last 365 days.

Avricore Health Amends Shares for Debt News Release

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVRICORE HEALTH INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the "Company" or “AVCR”) wishes to amend its news release dated July 2, 2020 in which it announced a shares for debt transaction.

Aggregate shares has been amended from 5,077,965 to 5,477,965 shares.

Contact:

Hector Bremner, CEO 604-773-8943
info@avricorehealth.com 
www.avricorehealth.com 

About Avricore Health Inc.
Avricore Health Inc. is committed to becoming a health innovator and applying technologies at the forefront of science to core health issues at the community pharmacy level. The Company's goal is to empower consumers, patients and pharmacists with innovative technology, products, services and information to monitor and optimize health. www.avricorehealth.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Primary Logo

You just read:

Avricore Health Amends Shares for Debt News Release

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.