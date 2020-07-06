New Cryptocurrency Data Capture and Querying Solution from AquaQ Analytics

AquaQ Analytics announces the release of a new cryptocurrency data capture and querying solution that sits on top of kdb+

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- AquaQ Analytics, the Belfast based product development and consultancy company, is pleased to announce the public release of the AquaQ TorQ Crypto Starter Pack . This starter pack sits on top of the AquaQ TorQ Framework and a kdb+ database. It enables users to automatically and easily capture cryptocurrency market data in real time from an initial 5 Crypto Exchanges into a kdb+ database, with the data being stored down historically.Users can run both real time and historical analytics on the data. Using this data, the solution creates end of day OHCL data and a fully aggregated orderbook across the 5 trading venues to show best bid, best ask, spread, mid and depth of book at each timepoint. Users can access an arbitrage analytic and also run a function where they enter a datetime and see what the markets looked like at that specific time. Users familiar with q can add their own custom analytics to the solution. The starter pack can be hooked up to Grafana to visualise the market data and analytics using the AquaQ Grafana API for kdb+ . The initial 5 Exchanges that TorQ Crypto connects to are OKEx, DigiFinex, Huobi, ZB and HBTC.An associated blogpost on the AquaQ website shows the EOD OHCL data pulled from the solution for 2020 for BTCUSDT. A second graph in the blog shows full order book data pulled from TorQ Crypto across the 5 exchanges at a single timepoint on 1 May 2020 for ETHUSDT.For more information on AquaQ’s TorQ Crypto Starter Pack, download details and the associated graphs mentioned above, please see http://www.aquaq.co.uk/q/torq-crypto-released/ About AquaQ Analytics: AquaQ Analytics Limited is a provider of specialist data management, data analytics and data mining products and services to clients operating within the capital markets and other sectors. With over 160 employees operating globally, our domain knowledge, combined with advanced analytical techniques and expertise in best-of-breed technologies, helps our clients get the most out of their data. For more information, visit www.aquaq.co.uk About Cryptocurrencies: Cryptocurrencies are decentralized digital currencies without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on a peer-to-peer network without the need for intermediaries. There are upwards of 200 decentralised exchanges today where these digital assets can be traded.