JayQ The Legend’s ‘Amazing Girl’ soars to the top of the UK and US Charts... it’s going to be an Amazing Girl Summer

JayQ The Legend - Amazing Girl JayQ The Legend

“I hoped this song would catch quickly”, says JayQ The Legend “it is time we celebrate and respect women, and show them how truly amazing they are!”

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amazing Girl has captured the hearts of women worldwide, soaring to the top of the US and UK charts. A high energy, uplifting song, an anthem to women, is just what the world has ordered. “I hoped this song would catch quickly”, says JayQ The Legend “it is time we celebrate and respect women, and show them how truly amazing they are!”

JayQ The Legend shows consistency as he follows up on his international success of Body Talk, which reached number one on the Billboard Reggae Digital Song Charts, attaining top spot on the Reggae iTunes Charts, hitting number ten on the Music Week Urban Club Charts, number fifteen on Hip Hop iTunes Charts, top 30 on Billboard R&B song Charts & US terrestrial UAC radio, as well as featuring on National Rotation on BETJAMS and BETSOUL.

The JayQ The Legend (BreakOut Music) song is called “Amazing Girl”, a kick off to AMAZING GIRL SUMMER, a summer dedicated to celebrating women everywhere and the intelligence and fortitude and care they bring to humanity in these uncertain times.

“Amazing Girl” – written by JayQ The Legend and co-produced by 1500 or Nothing – is dedicated to all the incredible women out there who are making a difference in the world. The list is long and illustrious, and spans from athletes, such as Mia Hamm, Kristi Yamaguchi and Serena Williams to artists, scientists, business women, and politicians such as Misty Copeland, Tiero Fletcher (Guinn) and Jennifer Doudna, Gabby Gifford, and Glenda McNeal.

BreakOut Music CEO, Miriam Bavly, a Harvard graduate, screenwriter and producer said:

“Amazing women come in all colors and creeds. We need to recognize that every girl is an amazing woman about to blossom: Cathy Hughes, whom I met and admire, built Radio One from the ground up, with the cards stacked against her. It is mind-boggling what she achieved. Look around her organization, she walks the walk, clearly dedicated to empowering other women.”

Of course, many amazing women are still not in the limelight. JayQ The Legend said:,

“It is time to highlight women and their daily contributions to humanity, this is what my song is about, to express how amazing women truly are. In my personal life, my incredible mother overcame abuse, and made incredible sacrifices, to give her children better lives. Mothers around the world are heroines every day, loving, nurturing, and fiercely protecting their children. So many women do so many amazing things every day. Women must be at every level of control, power, and politics that affect our society and planet. They must be increasingly involved in politics and business at the executive level, wherever and whenever crucial decisions are made.”

Stefan Toren, Head of A&R at A&R Factory said:

“JayQ The Legend is one of the fastest growing artists in his genre, with over 250k Instagram followers, he’s captured a market that is hungry for his fresh and infectiously happy sound.”

In addition to his latest release, JayQ The Legend is the mastermind behind the soundtrack for the upcoming Christmas movie, “The App that Stole Christmas”, where he also plays a supporting role to good friends, Ray J and Jack Long.