Judge orders Dakota Access pipeline to shut down in one month

Courthouse News Service

The Dakota Access pipeline must shut down by August 5, a federal judge ruled Monday, a resonating defeat for the oil industry after a long-fought battle with Native American tribes.

U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg found the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers failed to produce the mandatory environmental impact report on crude-oil running beneath Lake Oahe along the Missouri River when it approved the pipeline in 2016.

