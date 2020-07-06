Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Judge orders Dakota Access pipeline to shut down in one month

Courthouse News Service

The Dakota Access pipeline must shut down by August 5, a federal judge ruled Monday, a resonating defeat for the oil industry after a long-fought battle with Native American tribes.

U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg found the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers failed to produce the mandatory environmental impact report on crude-oil running beneath Lake Oahe along the Missouri River when it approved the pipeline in 2016.

Read more at: https://www.courthousenews.com/judge-orders-dakota-access-pipeline-to-shut-down-in-one-month/

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.courthousenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/pipeline-boasberg.pdf

Judge orders Dakota Access pipeline to shut down in one month

