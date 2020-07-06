IT Glue Unveils New Product Innovations with Enhancements Targeting Security, Client Collaboration and Network Visibility

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT Glue™ , a Kaseya company and the industry standard for IT documentation, today released a set of new product features and enhancements aimed at increasing security, client collaboration and network visibility heading into the second half of 2020. At the outset of Q2, the global COVID-19 pandemic created a nearly overnight shift for many businesses toward a heavier remote workforce and as a result, IT documentation has become more essential than ever before. Throughout this challenging time, IT Glue has supported managed service providers (MSPs) and IT professionals with its award-winning solution and is now positioned to provide even greater support through new product innovations to the platform.



“Our customers’ needs drive our product roadmap so that we can focus our efforts on those key areas that will provide the most impact, and ensure that our documentation platform continues to provide unparalleled value,” said Nadir Merchant , General Manager of IT Glue. “As our more than 150,000 users across the world navigate a more distributed workforce, they rely on the IT Glue platform to enable them to perform their frontline duties serving as the IT lifeline for small businesses. Our newest feature enhancements further streamline knowledge acquisition for technicians so that they can help their clients’ transition from a state of survival to recovery and ultimately to resurgence.”

Security

As the only IT documentation tool on the market to feature SOC 2 (Type 2) certification and other security measures including multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on (SSO), audit log and user permissions, the IT Glue development team continuously evaluates ways to ensure even stronger data security. In the current environment, and with an understanding that a client’s most valuable asset is its information, IT Glue has made security its number one priority by introducing a variety of new features and enhancements including:

The Vault - With the Vault, IT Glue’s client-side encryption/decryption feature, total control is in the hands of technicians. All passwords are encrypted locally and can only be decrypted by a user-specific passphrase, providing another layer of protection to IT Glue’s ironclad security.

- With the Vault, IT Glue’s client-side encryption/decryption feature, total control is in the hands of technicians. All passwords are encrypted locally and can only be decrypted by a user-specific passphrase, providing another layer of protection to IT Glue’s ironclad security. Password Folder Security - This was one of IT Glue customers’ most requested features and now the enhanced password folder security provides technicians the ability to easily organize passwords, eliminating the need to manage permissions. Password Folder Security saves valuable time, shifting management of permissions to the folder level rather than being required to manage them separately.

- This was one of IT Glue customers’ most requested features and now the enhanced password folder security provides technicians the ability to easily organize passwords, eliminating the need to manage permissions. Password Folder Security saves valuable time, shifting management of permissions to the folder level rather than being required to manage them separately. One Time Password (OTP) Generator - With OTP, users can always reference IT Glue or MyGlue to see the latest OTP codes for passwords that require MFA/2FA. Technicians can now access the MFA/2FA OTP code for shared administrative credentials, like Office 365, centrally without shoulder tapping the primary owner of the MFA/2FA code.

Client Collaboration

Easy and efficient collaboration is a hallmark of the IT Glue model and now technicians can enjoy more seamless collaboration with added peace of mind through increased security. Businesses need a tool that enables them to secure not only their passwords, but all of their data, as they leave the comforts of their secured work environment. Having a solution that can keep both passwords and business data secure while facilitating smooth collaboration both internally and externally is vital. With that in mind, IT Glue introduces:

MyGlue Single Sign-On - Clients can seamlessly login to MyGlue without having to remember an additional password, cutting down on the number of tickets related to login experience. Additionally, MSPs now have a simpler way to onboard new clients and users with MyGlue’s auto-provisioning feature through just-in-time provisioning (JITP).

Network Visibility

Finally, the reduction in physical contact in the workplace has meant higher importance placed on network visibility to maintain control over off-site locations in the network. Blind spots can lead to security risks and IT Glue has accounted for this by offering new enhancements to automate the visual identification and documentation of the following areas, allowing for easier troubleshooting:

Ports and Connected To - Automatically documents switch ports as well as connections between devices.

- Automatically documents switch ports as well as connections between devices. Manufacturer and Device Type - Visually identify device types on network diagrams and enrich your existing network documentation with manufacturer and operating system data.

- Visually identify device types on network diagrams and enrich your existing network documentation with manufacturer and operating system data. Active Directory Domain Role - See Domain Controllers on the Active Directory (AD) infrastructure. Easily troubleshoot, filter out devices that are members of the AD environment, and catch devices that have not yet been added to AD.

These latest innovations are a lead up to even more product enhancements scheduled for debut in a few months at the Glue X 2020 virtual conference set for September 27 through 29. Further information about GlueX can be found at https://www.gluex.co .

For more information on IT Glue’s award-winning documentation platform, visit https://www.itglue.com/ .

About IT Glue

IT Glue, a Kaseya company, is the leading provider of simple and secure IT documentation for IT professionals around the globe. Our solution empowers IT professionals to document applications, devices, passwords and other IT assets centrally and in a standardized manner, enabling critical information to be stored securely and easily accessed by those who need it, whenever they need it. Based in Vancouver, Canada, IT Glue currently has over 8,500 partners in 50+ countries, serving over 150,000 users and 500,000 businesses globally. For more information, visit: https://itglue.com and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Kaseya

Kaseya® is the leading provider of complete IT Infrastructure Management Solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and internal IT organizations. Through its open platform and customer-centric approach, Kaseya delivers best in breed technologies that allow organizations to efficiently manage, secure, and backup IT. Kaseya IT Complete is the most comprehensive, integrated IT management platform comprised of industry-leading solutions from Kaseya, Unitrends, Rapidfire Tools, Spanning Cloud Apps, IT Glue and ID Agent. The platform empowers businesses to: command all of IT centrally; easily manage remote and distributed environments; simplify backup and disaster recovery; safeguard against cybersecurity attacks; effectively manage compliance and network assets; streamline IT documentation, and automate across IT management functions. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Kaseya is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries. To learn more, visit www.kaseya.com .

Media Contacts

Katy Hoeper, PR Manager

Walker Sands

katy.hoeper@walkersands.com

Tammy Hovey, Director of Corporate Communications

Kaseya

tammy.hovey@kaseya.com