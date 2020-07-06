Bristlecone Earns Leadership Positioning in Zinnov Zones Ratings 2020 for RPA Services

Robotic Process Automation is among the Technology Practice Areas in which Bristlecone Product Engineering Services is an Industry Frontrunner

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bristlecone, the trusted partner in product engineering services and supply chain transformation, is pleased to announce that it has earned a leadership position among small and medium-sized service providers in the Zinnov Zones Ratings 2020 for RPA Services.

“Bristlecone’s robust capabilities in cognitive automation and ability to cater to myriad use cases across ISVs, healthcare and BFSI have translated to its leadership positioning in the ‘RPA Services – Small & Medium Service Providers Zinnov Zones Ratings 2020.’ Their strong focus on developing native automation capabilities through investments in IP in addition to its 360-degree partnership with leading RPA platforms, holds it in good stead,” said Sidhant Rastogi, Managing Partner, Zinnov. “Bristlecone’s capabilities in platform development, deployment and integration, coupled with a certified RPA CoE, have enabled them to build a strong practice in automation. The feedback from their customers and partners is a testimony to the execution quality and agility that Bristlecone brings to the table.”

Bristlecone’s RPA solutions targeting business processes and IT tasks significantly increase efficiency by reducing manual efforts and eliminating human errors, and its RPA CoE is one of only several dozen globally. Bristlecone Product Engineering Services offers a comprehensive portfolio of services that spans the engineering lifecycle – from design and development to testing and support. Its technology practice areas include:

Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Test Automation and Quality Assurance

Smart Integration and Adapter Development

Cloud Engineering

Data Engineering, IoT and Analytics

Managed Services and Application Engineering

“Robotic Process Automation, a key component of what’s evolving into a more holistic approach aimed at ‘Hyper-Intelligent Automation,’ is one of several technology practice areas where we’re an industry frontrunner because of our team’s ability to continually raise the bar,” said Vikram Kaul, Vice President, Product Engineering, Bristlecone. “Our leadership positioning in the RPA Services Zinnov Zones Rating is a testament to our high level of expertise, unique talent pool and the strength of our leadership team. We’re pleased to be recognized in this way.”

Bristlecone, with its strong global client roster and proven track record now spanning over two decades, continues to differentiate its portfolio of capabilities and maximize the value it delivers to clients. A thriving global supply chain consulting practice, revenue-generating IP products, custom engineering and platform development for some of the biggest names in software – just a few of the reasons why businesses trust Bristlecone with their digital transformation needs.

About Bristlecone

Bristlecone, the trusted partner in product engineering services and supply chain transformation, specializes in helping organizations create higher performing environments and deliver positive customer experiences. Since 1998, clients across diverse industries have been turning to Bristlecone for end-to-end digital transformation capabilities.

Bristlecone Product Engineering Services provides strong development expertise and a comprehensive portfolio of software experiences to bring ideas to life. By leveraging Bristlecone’s supply chain planning, procurement and execution services, businesses gain the ability to achieve unprecedented visibility, capitalize on disruption and improve overall corporate health. Bristlecone Labs, the company’s innovation engine, taps into bleeding-edge technologies to build tomorrow’s intelligent supply chains today. Major analyst firms rate Bristlecone among the top ten leaders in supply chain.

With headquarters in San Jose, California, and 14 global hubs, Bristlecone employs over 1,800 consultants with strategic expertise in supply chain and solution development. Customizable delivery models provide flexibility and scalability, and intellectual property, proven methodologies and powerful analytics enable clients to accelerate time to value.

Bristlecone is part of the USD $20.7 billion Mahindra Group. The global federation of companies operating in more than 100 countries caters to the automotive, sustainable urban mobility, information technology, aerospace and financial services industries.

Learn more at www.bristlecone.com.

