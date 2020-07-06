Patrick Bass to Lead Fall 2020 ASU ASL Camp

With more than 27 years of teaching experience in deaf education, Patrick Bass will lead an American Sign Language camp at Arizona State University in the Fall

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2020 -- Patrick Bass is proud to be leading the American Sign Language camp at Arizona State University in Fall 2020 for middle school and high school students.Patrick Bass has many years of in-depth experience teaching young people and encouraging them to dive deep into sign language to become more engaged with the deaf community.The ASU ASL camp is available to students from grade 8 to grade 12. In order to be eligible, students must have completed at least one year of studying American Sign Language (or equivalent) by June 2020.The camp will include more than 25 hours of classroom instruction and students will be able to put their classroom skills to work in a safe environment of learning. Faculty from New College's Disability Studies will come into the class and share how learning sign language can put them on the path for success."My teaching is structured around interacting, playing games using vocabulary, and using self-discovery activities and team building to build self-confidence for students," says Patrick Bass."ASL students' confidence in signing will soar as they engage in a fun camp atmosphere and have opportunities to mingle with the deaf community."About Patrick BassPatrick Bass is a passionate and seasoned educator with over 27 years of teaching experience in deaf education. He is heavily involved in ASL evaluations and mentoring young deaf students. He was an ASL faculty associate with the College of Health Solutions and taught at Arizona State University for ASL I and II in 2019-2020. He also taught ASL level 1, 2, 3, and 4 at a public high school. Mr. Bass holds a B.S. in Business Administration/Accounting from California State University — Northridge. He received his Master's in Special Education in Deaf/Hard of Hearing from CSU — Northridge. He also has certifications and is fully licensed in American Sign Language. He is part of the American Sign Language Teachers Association and the American Sign Language Round Table. Currently, he is working on his EdD (PhD) Degree in Organizational Leadership with emphasis in Higher Education from Grand Canyon University.Patrick Bass has in depth experience teaching young people and encouraging them to dive deep into the language. He is committed to spiritual development and mentoring students to achieve their academic potentials based on curriculum in biblical worldview and values. He shares many opportunities for students to engage with the deaf community in social settings throughout the valley. He is passionate about the power of communication and how to learn the language fully. He enjoys coaching students who compete in cross country and track.