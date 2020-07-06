Dye & Durham Announces Addition of Former Premier Brad Wall to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dye & Durham, a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal and business professionals, today announced that the Board of Directors has unanimously agreed to appoint Brad Wall as a Director of the Company, effective immediately.



“Dye & Durham is a Canadian technology success story with roots reaching back more than 100 years,” said Brad Wall. “It represents an opportunity to support the growth of Canadian technology as it expands beyond our boarders and assist the existing team with both my public and private sector experience.”

“Very few individuals bring the level of experience and understanding of government that Brad offers,” said Brian Derksen, Chair of the Board of Directors of Dye & Durham. “As one of the most respected government leaders in recent memory, his expertise complements the current team and will be beneficial to our deliberations and decision making as we continue to execute our growth plans in Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland.”

Mr. Wall served as the 14th Premier of Saskatchewan for more than 10 years. First elected as the Member of the Legislative Assembly for the riding of Swift Current, Saskatchewan in 1999, Mr. Wall became the Leader of the Saskatchewan Party in 2004. In 2007, he won the first of three consecutive provincial elections forming majority governments each time before retiring from public service in 2018. Mr. Wall holds an honours degree in Public Administration and an advanced certificate in Political Studies. He also serves as a special advisor to Calgary-based law firm Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP.

About Dye & Durham: Dye & Durham is a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals, and financial institutions. Dye & Durham provides critical information services and workflow, which clients use to manage their process, information and regulatory requirements. With a commitment to innovation, Dye & Durham has operations in Canada and the United Kingdom and serves a large customer base of over 25,000 legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations. Additional information about Dye & Durham can be found at www.dyedurham.com .

