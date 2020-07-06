Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 5th July 2020

Highlights of the situation report

Eighteen (18) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These include returnees from South Africa (8), Botswana (6), Canada (1), and 3 local cases who are isolated.

Two (2) of the local cases are contacts of known confirmed cases, investigations are underway to establish the source of infection for the other case.

1213 RDT screening tests and 411 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 80089 (46833 RDT and 33256 PCR).

To date the total number of confirmed cases is 716; recovered 181, active cases 527 and 8 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.

Number of tests done Number of Confirmed Cases Number Recovered Number of Active Cases Deceased Province RDT PCR New Cum New Cum New Cum Bulawayo 0 74 1 73 0 23 47 0 3 Harare 926 212 1 243 0 64 176 0 3 Manicaland 3 0 0 29 0 6 23 0 0 Mash Cent. 0 0 0 10 0 4 6 0 0 Mash East 224 0 0 75 0 27 48 0 0 Mash West 0 0 0 43 0 2 40 0 1 Midlands 0 0 0 65 0 8 56 0 1 Masvingo 0 0 0 53 0 17 36 0 0 Mat North 60 4 0 19 0 8 11 0 0 Mat South 0 121 16 106 0 22 84 0 0 Total 1213 411 18 716 0 181 527 0 8

To protect yourself and others, report to the health authorities any suspicious returning citizens or residents that might not have gone through quarantine.