Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 5th July 2020
Highlights of the situation report
- Eighteen (18) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These include returnees from South Africa (8), Botswana (6), Canada (1), and 3 local cases who are isolated.
- Two (2) of the local cases are contacts of known confirmed cases, investigations are underway to establish the source of infection for the other case.
- 1213 RDT screening tests and 411 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 80089 (46833 RDT and 33256 PCR).
- To date the total number of confirmed cases is 716; recovered 181, active cases 527 and 8 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.
|
Number of tests done
|
Number of Confirmed Cases
|
Number
Recovered
|
Number of
Active
Cases
|
Deceased
|
Province
|
RDT
|
PCR
|
New
|
Cum
|
New
|
Cum
|
New
|
Cum
|
Bulawayo
|
0
|
74
|
1
|
73
|
0
|
23
|
47
|
0
|
3
|
Harare
|
926
|
212
|
1
|
243
|
0
|
64
|
176
|
0
|
3
|
Manicaland
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
29
|
0
|
6
|
23
|
0
|
0
|
Mash Cent.
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
10
|
0
|
4
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
Mash East
|
224
|
0
|
0
|
75
|
0
|
27
|
48
|
0
|
0
|
Mash West
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
43
|
0
|
2
|
40
|
0
|
1
|
Midlands
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
65
|
0
|
8
|
56
|
0
|
1
|
Masvingo
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
53
|
0
|
17
|
36
|
0
|
0
|
Mat North
|
60
|
4
|
0
|
19
|
0
|
8
|
11
|
0
|
0
|
Mat South
|
0
|
121
|
16
|
106
|
0
|
22
|
84
|
0
|
0
|
Total
|
1213
|
411
|
18
|
716
|
0
|
181
|
527
|
0
|
8
To protect yourself and others, report to the health authorities any suspicious returning citizens or residents that might not have gone through quarantine.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.