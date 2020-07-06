LPL Financial Welcomes CenterPoint Wealth Advisors

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that Glenn Drake CFP® and John Kinzer CFP® have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms, leveraging LPL as custodian. They reported having served approximately $225 million in brokerage and advisory assets*. They join from Wells Fargo Financial Advisors Network.



Drake and Kinzer are managing partners of CenterPoint Wealth Advisors, based in Crownsville, Md., just outside of Annapolis. The seasoned advisors partnered in 2003 and have more than 60 years combined experience in the industry. “We share the same core beliefs and approach to working with our clients, but we each bring different skill sets to the table. We believe the team approach helps us better serve our clients’ diverse needs,” Drake said. They are joined by Operations Manager Rachel Waltjen, who has worked with the team for more than 17 years.

The team serves mostly affluent families, executives and small business owners. “We take a proactive approach to each client’s financial situation to help them gain a better understanding of investing, retirement planning and wealth preservation,” Kinzer said. Both advisors have given numerous local investment seminars on asset allocation as well as estate and retirement planning techniques.

“LPL’s philosophy is in sync with our own, which is to provide independent, objective financial advice. We believe this move to LPL will allow us to run our business more effectively and serve our clients better,” Drake said. Kinzer added, “It’s evident that LPL’s technology is designed both for the advisor and client. We also like the fact that LPL has no proprietary products or investment banking products they are trying to promote.”

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “We welcome Glenn, John and Rachel to the LPL family and are proud to support their independent business. More than ever, advisors are looking for a partner with stability, scale and commitment to their advisors. We stand firm in our mission to support advisors with technology, business solutions, platforms and resources so that, in turn, our advisors can deliver value to their clients and grow successful businesses. We look forward to being a trusted partner to CenterPoint Wealth Advisors for many years to come.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals, and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA / SIPC.

CenterPoint Wealth Advisors and LPL Financial are separate entities.

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” include registered representatives and/or investment adviser representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC, an SEC registered broker-dealer and investment adviser.

