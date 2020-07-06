Take a moment to 'Like' @Stop Fighting and Start Voting in Facebook. TGTE Calls for Int'l Support for Referendum
Campaign Video now running globally on social media highlights unresolved conflicts in Hong Kong and freedom struggle of Eelam Tamils in Sri Lanka.
Stop Fighting Start Voting was launched by Citizens in Charge Foundation, a US based non-profit, with support from a wide range of direct democracy experts and organizations from around the world”NEW YORK, USA, July 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An international educational campaign called Stop Fighting Start Voting was launched last week to highlight the use of direct democracy as a peaceful means to resolve conflict.
— Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)
The first 60-second video of the Campaign now running globally on social media platforms highlights the unresolved conflicts in Hong Kong and the long running freedom struggle of Eelam Tamils in the island of Sri Lanka. https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2418919844878409
The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) calls on Eelam Tamils, Tamils around the world and on all allies of democracy and justice across all nationalities, to take a few minutes today to “like” @stopfightingstartvoting on Facebook.
Stop Fighting Start Voting was launched by Citizens in Charge Foundation, a US based non-profit, with support from a wide range of direct democracy experts and organizations from around the world including academics, advocates and NGOs. (www.stopfightingstartvoting.org)
The campaign video featuring the faces of Eelam Tamils and images from our fight for a Referendum, calls awareness to the murder of the more than 40,000 Eelam Tamils committed by the state of Sri Lanka, and to the United Nations’ documentation of this gross violation of international human rights law and international humanitarian law. When all the missing and disappeared Eelam Tamils are included in this count, as TGTE believes they should be, the Eelam Tamil death toll at the hands of the Sri Lankan state is significantly higher.
Stop Fighting Start Voting campaign video, the first of a series to come, as we understand, also highlights the freedom struggle of the people of Hong Kong. TGTE has repeatedly expressed solidarity with the people of Hong Kong and is honored to share the screen with them. Upcoming videos will feature the freedom struggles of the Catalonians and the Taiwanese, among others.
It is imperative at this critical time in human history that Eelam Tamils and all enthusiasts of democracy, freedom and justice work hard to raise awareness about the “Stop Fighting Start Voting” campaign.
This includes showing support for the campaign on Facebook, so that the media, opinion leaders and others in positions of influence understand not only that there is an acute crisis facing Eelam Tamils (as well as Hong Kongese, Catalonians, Taiwanese and others) but also understand that the solution to this crisis is not more fighting.
Supporting the peaceful use of direct democracy, therefore, of citizens initiatives and the kind of popular referendum conducted under accepted international norms and procedures is what we Eelam Tamils seek.
International Campaign Launched to "Stop Fighting Start Voting" Campaign.
https://pressat.co.uk/releases/international-campaign-launched-to-stop-fighting-start-voting-93d7db155e070f5cad5a5ae13f631eab/
International Campaign "Stop Fighting Start Voting"