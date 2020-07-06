Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
James DuBose Spotlighted in Exclusive Thrive Global Interview

Thrive Global recently conducted an exclusive interview with industry veteran James DuBose, who gave a window into working in the field of television media.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entertainment industry executive James DuBose, was recently featured in an exclusive Thrive Global interview where he discusses the intricacies involved in launching his professional career. Throughout the interview, DuBose underscores the stress that comes naturally with working in television and highlights the many obstacles he faced navigating the entertainment landscape.

Dubose’s first job was at the Award-winning Brad Lachman Productions Company as a Program Assistant. The role provided him a taste of the high-octane energy required for working on sets and fueled his passion for working in the industry.

Over the next couple of decades, DuBose took on various roles in production, direction, and industry strategies. All of these experiences led to a climax in 2006, where DuBose launched his namesake company, DuBose Entertainment. However, amid his professional success, 2006 also presented a turning point for him as he reached the peak of his depression and a visceral turn in which the stressors of work caught up with him.

DuBose highlights the importance of external support systems and health care professionals in his personal journey with therapy, along with giving tips for dealing with stress and anxiety.

If you are interested in reading the full interview be sure to check out Thrive Global’s piece on DuBose here.

About James DuBose

James DuBose is an American television producer, filmmaker, and entertainment industry executive. He has acted as an executive producer of Dish Nation, Fox Soul for Fox Broadcasting Company, Lionsgate Films, and DuBose Entertainment. Some of DuBose’s specific production credits include Bad Boys of Comedy on HBO, Super Agent on SPIKE TV, Most Outrageous TV Moments for NBC, and The 5th Wheel, which is now in syndication. DuBose’s success and good fortune has enabled him the freedom to create, enjoy, and share his unique brand of quality programming.

James DuBose Spotlighted in Exclusive Thrive Global Interview

