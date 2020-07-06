Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Genius Brands International UPDATES Details for July 6th Conference Call, Hosted by Chairman & CEO, Andy Heyward

/EIN News/ -- BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to unprecedented interest in today’s investor conference call and the expected high volume of callers, Genius Brands International (Nasdaq: GNUS) has additionally opened an online portal where the live conference call can also be heard and encourages investors who are able to listen online, to do so.  The live 10AM EDT conference call will be accessible via the following site, please here click to listen live.

An audio replay of the call will later be available on the Company’s Investors section of the website under “Latest News” (https://ir.gnusbrands.com/). 

Investor Relations Contact: IR@gnusbrands.com 


