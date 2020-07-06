VERB Announces Inclusion in Russell Microcap® Index

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in business-focused interactive video Livestream eCommerce and Webinar, CRM, marketing, and sales enablement applications, has today announced that it has been added to the Russell Microcap® Index as part of the 2020 Russell indexes annual reconstitution.



Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

“We are pleased to have earned our inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index,” stated VERB CEO Rory J. Cutaia. “We expect that this recognition, together with our other 2020 initiatives will increase VERB’s exposure within the broader investment community and provide an opportunity to expand our stockholder base.”

The Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell indexes reconstitution, see the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website .

About VERB

VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) is a Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, applications platform developer. Our platform is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products marketed on a subscription basis. Our applications, available in both mobile and desktop versions, are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM, our Customer Relationship Management application; verbLEARN, our Learning Management System application; and verbLIVE, our Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application.

Our suite of applications can be distinguished from other sales enablement applications because our applications utilize our proprietary interactive video technology as the primary means of communication between sales and marketing professionals and their customers and prospects. Moreover, the proprietary data collection and analytics capabilities of our applications inform our users in real time, on their device, when and for how long the prospects watched the video, how many times they watched it, and what they clicked-on, prompting the user to focus his or her time and efforts on hot leads or interested prospects rather than on those that have not seen the video or otherwise expressed interest in the content. Users can create their hot lead lists by using familiar, intuitive ‘swipe left/swipe right’ on-screen navigation. Our clients report that these capabilities provide for a much more efficient and effective sales process, resulting in increased sales conversion rates. We developed the proprietary patent-pending interactive video technology, as well as several other patent-issued and patent-pending technologies that serve as the unique foundation for all of our platform applications.

With offices in California and Utah, we provide subscription-based application services to approximately 100 enterprise clients for use in over 60 countries, in over 48 languages, which collectively account for a user base generated through more than 1.4 million downloads of our verbCRM application. Our technology is also being integrated into popular ERP, CRM, and marketing platforms offered by third-party developers, including Salesforce and Microsoft, among others. For more information, please visit: verb.tech.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a leading global index provider creating and managing a wide range of indexes, data and analytic solutions to meet client needs across asset classes, style and strategies. Covering 98% of the investable market, FTSE Russell indexes offer a true picture of global markets, combined with the specialist knowledge gained from developing local benchmarks around the world.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $16 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell indexes also provide clients with tools for asset allocation, investment strategy analysis and risk management.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on index innovation and customer partnership applying the highest industry standards and embracing the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com .