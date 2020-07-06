Nucleus Recognizes SYSPRO as Leader in 2020 Nucleus Research ERP Technology Value Matrix

SYSPRO retains its position as leader among top ERP vendors for fourth consecutive year

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYSPRO , a leading global provider of ERP software, announced today that it has once again retained its position as a Leader in the 2020 Nucleus Research ERP Technology Value Matrix. For the report, Nucleus evaluated ERP vendors based on their products’ usability, functionality and overall value.



This year, the report highlights how SYSPRO’s specialized ERP functionalities for manufacturing and distribution verticals enables last mile functionality. As a result, SYSPRO is able to develop industry-specific capabilities from the ground up, thereby avoiding expensive software customizations. Customers can also deploy SYSPRO through a range of options, either on-premises, hybrid, or in the cloud. The report goes on to state that this strategy has led to consistent wins as customers feel better equipped to incorporate Industry 4.0 technology, such as AI, IoT, and bots, to their existing operations and best practices.

“As a customer-centric business, we are committed to delivering exceptional customer experience and solutions to the market. We are thrilled to be recognized as a leader in the enablement of customer growth through modern technologies. This further validates our strategy to equip manufacturers and distributors with innovative technologies in preparation for their digital transformation journey,” says SYSPRO Chief Product Officer, Paulo de Matos.

The report also touches on some of SYSPRO’s general ERP capabilities , including accounting and financial management, reporting and analytics, inventory optimization and workflow management. SYSPRO can also scale up to accommodate the workloads of both SMBs and tier-one enterprises. “In March 2020, we released updates to SYSPRO 8, with enhancements to our solution’s usability and product management functionalities. Our extensive hands-on experience in manufacturing and distribution has enabled us to develop specific functionality and solutions tailored around specific industry needs,” states de Matos.

According to Andrew MacMillen, Research Analyst for Nucleus Research, “SYSPRO’s commitment to providing comprehensive coverage to its core market of manufacturing and distribution verticals will help it keep pace with product development trends and maintain its position as Leader in the Value Matrix.”

Nucleus Research is a global provider of investigative, case-based technology research and advisory services. The company’s ROI-focused research approach provides unique insight into the actual results technology solutions deliver, allowing organizations to cut through marketing hype to understand real operational value and select or renew the best technology solution for their environment. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com.

SYSPRO is a global, independent provider of industry-built ERP software designed to simplify business complexity for manufacturers and distributors. Focused on delivering optimized performance and complete business visibility, the SYSPRO solution is highly scalable, and can be deployed on premise, in the cloud, or accessed via a mobile device. SYSPRO’s strengths lie in a simplified approach to technology, expertise in a range of industries, and a commitment to future-proofing customer and partner success. SYSPRO has more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents.

