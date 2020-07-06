Jean Szkotnicki, 2020 Recipient of the Canadian Animal Health Institute Industry Leadership Award

/EIN News/ -- GUELPH, Ontario, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI) is pleased to present to Jean Szkotnicki, its retired President, the Industry Leadership Award in recognition of her many years of service to the Canadian animal health industry. Using a collaborative approach, Jean has earned the trust and respect of government regulators in Canada, the U.S. and Europe. Through her many contributions and leadership she has worked tirelessly on behalf of Canadian farm families and pet owners.



“Jean’s contributions are numerous to the Canadian animal health industry and we are very pleased to present her with this award in recognition of her many years of dedication and leadership,” said Jair Garcia, CAHI Chair, Zoetis. “She has been a passionate advocate and her devotion to CAHI, and animal health, are undeniable.”

Upon receiving the award, Jean expressed her appreciation for the honour. “Thank you so very much for this award,” said Szkotnicki. “I am proud to have been able to work with a talented team of people from the animal health industry to positively impact veterinary medicine and animal well-being.”

Jean was an early supporter of a harmonized global approach to the technical requirements for animal health product regulatory programs to encourage investment, innovation and competitiveness. Through her work with the CAHI, Jean has been a longstanding contributor to the Canadian Animal Health Product Regulatory Advisory Committee , HealthforAnimals and the International Cooperation on Harmonization of Technical Requirements for Veterinary Products Registration ( VICH ).

After decades of advocacy, Jean’s efforts resulted in regulatory and policy changes to enhance antimicrobial stewardship in Canada which were implemented in 2018 to remove gaps that permitted the importation and use of animal health products which were not approved by Health Canada. This significant policy change reduced the risk posed to animal and human health by unlicensed products, as well as to Canada’s trade in food animal products, and improved our collective ability to support the stewardship of antimicrobials in the practice of veterinary medicine. Jean deserves to be honoured for her selfless vigilance to improving government relations, creating new policies and providing innovative solutions for the animal health industry.

The Canadian Animal Health Institute is the trade association representing the manufacturers and distributors of animal medications in Canada. The Industry Leadership Award recognizes and honours outstanding leadership, innovation and accomplishments in the field of Canadian animal health.

